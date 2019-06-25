You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US allies in Europe to boost defence spending for fourth year

Tue, Jun 25, 2019 - 8:59 PM

file75y2otla4erqjl0inqs.jpg
Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg hailed the new figures in a press conference in Brussels and said defence ministers from the 29-nation alliance would discuss transatlantic "burden sharing" at a June 26-27 meeting.
PHOTO: DPA

[BRUSSELS] The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (Nato) said its European members would increase defence spending for a fourth consecutive year in 2019 as US President Donald Trump keeps up demands on allies to expand their military budgets.

The combined defence budgets of its European member countries would average 1.58 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) this year, up from 1.53 per cent of GDP in 2018, Nato said in a report published on Tuesday. The levels were 1.48 per cent in 2017 and 1.46 per cent in 2016.

Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg hailed the new figures in a press conference in Brussels and said defence ministers from the 29-nation alliance would discuss transatlantic "burden sharing" at a June 26-27 meeting.

The US accounts for more than two-thirds of Nato's defence expenditure and Mr Trump has become increasingly vocal in pressuring Europe to foot more of the common security bill.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Discord between the US and its longtime partners has grown after Mr Trump withdrew from a landmark global agreement to fight climate change, abandoned an accord aimed at curbing Iran's nuclear ambitions and imposed metal-import tariffs on national-security grounds dismissed by many countries.

In 2014, Nato members pledged to spend at least 2 per cent of GDP on defence by 2024. In Europe, Estonia, Greece, Latvia, Poland, Romania and the UK will achieve the goal this year, according to the data released on Tuesday by Nato.

Germany, Europe's biggest economy and a particular target of criticism by Mr Trump, will boost its military budget to 1.36 per cent of GDP this year compared with 1.24 per cent in 2018, according to Nato.

The US is boosting its military expenditure to 3.42 per cent of GDP in 2019, up from 3.3 per ent last year. Canada will register 1.27 per cent compared with 1.29 per cent in 2018. On average defence spending by Nato members will rise to 2.51 per cent of GDP this year, a third annual increase.

 

BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

Iranians mock Trump for mistaking leader with dead founder

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Scores ill, schools closed in Malaysia due to toxic fumes

Online hiring in Singapore up 16% in May; financial talent tops demand in S-E Asia

UK's Johnson admits needing EU support in event of no-deal Brexit

Solomon Islands plans due diligence tour on Taiwan ties

Editor's Choice

nwy_Singapore_250619_9_2x.jpg
Jun 25, 2019
Government & Economy

Forecasting recession and recovery is a mix of science, art and timing

nwy_SEMBCORP_250619_6_2x.jpg
Jun 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sembcorp-SembMarine debt deal raises some questions

nwy_SGX_250619_8_2x.jpg
Jun 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

International Cement fails to get SGX nod to buy African cement producer Schwenk Namibia

Most Read

1 Silver lining for tech and health graduates amid economic gloom
2 Hour Glass co-founder Jannie Chan's appeal against bankruptcy dismissed
3 Seven in 10 IPO stocks since 2017 trading underwater
4 40% of Sky Everton units sold
5 Sembcorp-SembMarine debt deal raises some questions

Must Read

Jun 25, 2019
Banking & Finance

Singapore banks' earnings growth, dividends attractive; Reits looking overpriced: UBS

bankfile.jpg
Jun 25, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jun 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

New Funan mall secures 95% take-up ahead of Friday opening with physical Taobao store, Nikon School

nwy_WALKING_250619_62_2x.jpg
Jun 25, 2019
Government & Economy

Online hiring in Singapore up 16% in May; financial talent tops demand in S-E Asia

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening