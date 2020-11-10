You are here

US allows emergency use of first Covid-19 antibody drug

Tue, Nov 10, 2020

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted emergency use authorisation (EUA) to Eli Lilly & Co's bamlanivimab based on trial data showing that a one-time infusion of the treatment reduced the need for hospitalisation or emergency room visits in high-risk Covid-19 patients.
[BENGALURU] US regulators on Monday authorised emergency use of the first experimental antibody drug for Covid-19 in patients who are not hospitalised but are at risk of serious illness because of their age or other conditions.

