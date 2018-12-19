You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US and China spar at WTO policy forum

Wed, Dec 19, 2018 - 11:29 PM

doc739j6tt7sgo1mdzhq55m_doc739gtaabzowx3docmdb.jpg
US WTO ambassador Dennis Shea, a relentless China critic, mocked the notion that Washington should remain passive in the face of Chinese threats.
REUTERS

[GENEVA] The US and China renewed hostilities at the World Trade Organization on Wednesday, with Washington accusing Beijing of expecting impunity despite countless violations.

The world's top two economies exchanged harsh words at the US Trade Policy Review, where the WTO's 164-members are given the chance to scrutinise the practices of the member under the microscope.

China on Monday said the US had renounced its leadership role of the world economy by imposing tariffs and other restrictions designed to harm others for the narrow benefit of Americans.

US WTO ambassador Dennis Shea, a relentless China critic, mocked the notion that Washington should remain passive in the face of Chinese threats.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Strip away the jargon, and here is China's argument: China will force technology transfer, and outright steal it when it sees fit... China will dump its products on our markets, claiming that all is okay because our consumers pay a little less," Mr Shea said.

"If the United States musters a response, we are abusing our power and acting irresponsibly. Rather, we should resign ourselves to nursing the wounds inflicted on our citizens. This is not acceptable."

A Chinese envoy to the WTO, Hu Yingzhi, insisted China would not be made the "scapegoat" for US trade concerns, according to a Geneva trade official familiar with his remarks.

The director of the WTO's trade policy division, Willy Alfaro, described the debate during the two-day US review as "lively".

President Donald Trump's administration has attacked the WTO on multiple fronts, including its alleged failure to respond to the Beijing's manipulation of free enterprise.

AFP

Government & Economy

Italy backs down in EU budget truce

UK unveils tougher brexit immigration policy, riling business

Saudi Arabia plans to privatise seven firms in 1Q

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Thailand hikes rates as South-east Asia nations diverge on policy

Malaysia to charge ex-Goldman's Ng after extradition delay: source

Editor's Choice

skp-sgx163 (1).jpg
Dec 19, 2018
Government & Economy

Wish for more things nice, not naughty, for Singapore market

BT_20181219_LSDBS13_3647285.jpg
Dec 19, 2018
Banking & Finance

Tough year, but DBS pushes on to be go-to bank for Asia fixed income

BT_20181219_PGKIMLY19_3647215.jpg
Dec 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

Kimly to focus on core biz of running coffeeshops

Most Read

1 Deloitte Singapore appoints new country managing partner
2 Embracing artificial intelligence for industry
3 MAS to double individual limit on Singapore Savings Bonds, allow purchases via SRS funds
4 Social enterprise accused of failing to pay freelancers, others
5 Retirement options get boost from Singapore Savings Bonds

Must Read

nz-tim-191118.jpg
Dec 19, 2018
Banking & Finance

Ex-Goldman banker barred for life from dealmaking here over 1MDB saga

nz-tim-191118.jpg
Dec 19, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

doc739fjcesov9mcub981z_doc6u627wz80rl68n3maze.jpg
Dec 19, 2018
Transport

COE prices rise for small cars, motorcycles and Open category

nz-stocks-191118.jpg
Dec 19, 2018
Banking & Finance

Institutional investors expect financial crisis within 5 years: poll

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening