US approves Covid therapy, G-20 pushes for global vaccine access

Sun, Nov 22, 2020 - 12:47 PM

US drug regulators gave emergency approval to a Covid-19 antibody therapy on Saturday and G-20 nations pushed for global access to vaccines as the pandemic led to further closures in parts of the world.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[WASHINGTON] US drug regulators gave emergency approval to a Covid-19 antibody therapy on Saturday and G-20 nations pushed for global access to vaccines as the pandemic led to further closures in parts of the world.

With cases surpassing 12 million in the United States, the highest in the...

