You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US Army Twitter question highlights toll of America's wars

Mon, May 27, 2019 - 1:53 PM

BP_Troops_270519_110.jpg
The US launched the war in Afghanistan in 2001 and the Iraq war in 2003. The conflicts left thousands of American service members dead and many more wounded. US troops are still deployed in both countries to this day.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[WASHINGTON] Days ahead of an annual holiday when Americans remember those who died while serving in the armed forces, the US Army's Twitter account asked people how their time in the military affected them and received an outpouring of grief.

The question drew some 10,000 replies since it was posted late last week - many of which were anonymous or included details that could not be independently confirmed, but which paint a harrowing picture of the toll America's wars have taken on those who fought them.

"OEF, OIF ptsd with chronic pain," one Twitter user wrote, using the US military's acronyms for the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, and the abbreviation for Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder.

The US launched the war in Afghanistan in 2001 and the Iraq war in 2003. The conflicts left thousands of American service members dead and many more wounded. US troops are still deployed in both countries to this day.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"My dad came back from fighting in Iraq and was abusive, constantly angry, paranoid, and following that went through a lot of therapy but his mental and physical health are still off and he was definitely changed through all he had been through," another user wrote.

"My son served and did one tour of OEF, he made it back, re-enlisted, and shot himself in the head," said another.

"The 'Combat Cocktail': PTSD, severe depression, anxiety. Isolation. Suicide attempts. Never ending rage. It cost me my relationship with my eldest son and my grandson. It cost some of my men so much more," another Twitter user wrote.

"How did serving impact me? Ask my family."

Not all the replies were about the toll taken by combat.

"I was forced to resign my commission while serving in Kuwait during the first Gulf War because I am gay. I received an other than honorable discharge despite excellent performance reviews," one man wrote.

An other than honourable discharge is the most severe military administrative dismissal. It can follow a former soldier well into civilian life, leaving them ineligible for benefits and making it difficult to find work.

The Army thanked those who replied to its official account, saying: "Your stories are real, they matter, and they may help others in similar situations."

"As we honour those who paid the ultimate sacrifice this weekend by remembering their service, we are also mindful of the fact that we have to take care of those who came back home with scars we can't see."

AFP

Government & Economy

Singapore's business receipts continue to rise in Q1, but pace is slowing down

Solomons first trip for re-elected Australia PM Morrison amid China tensions

BOJ's Kuroda sounds alarm on global economy ahead of G-20

'Great respect' between US and North Korea: Trump

Ascendas-Singbridge to launch co-innovation lab for urban solutions, supported by IMDA and ESG

President Trump eyes August for a US-Japan deal on trade

Editor's Choice

BP_cbd_270519_4.jpg
May 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore business body pushing for fair rent terms from private landlords

BP_SGX_270519_5.jpg
May 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX taps more volumes on bouncy rubber prices

BT_20190527_VIHUAWEIPGUA_3792370.jpg
May 27, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore manufacturers not hit by Huawei ban but brace for tech war

Most Read

1 Fund manager who beat 98% of peers dumps his Huawei bonds
2 Missing lawyer resigns from directorships
3 Making an informed choice for the best heart test
4 Hot stock: Eagle Hospitality Trust falls below IPO price in heavy trading
5 Allied's missing S$33m and questions about the escrow account

Must Read

BP_cbd_250319_2_0.jpg
May 27, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore's business receipts continue to rise in Q1, but pace is slowing down

BP_Shenton Way_270519_98.jpg
May 27, 2019
Real Estate

Shenton Way, Tanjong Pagar offices most popular among tech tenants in Asia: Colliers

May 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Ascendas-Singbridge to launch co-innovation lab for urban solutions, supported by IMDA and ESG

BP_cbd_270519_4.jpg
May 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore business body pushing for fair rent terms from private landlords

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening