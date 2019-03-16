You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US at UN takes aim at China's Belt and Road initiative

Sat, Mar 16, 2019 - 10:22 AM

lwx_usflag_160319_75.jpg
The United States on Friday clashed with China at the United Nations (UN) Security Council over Beijing's Belt and Road initiative, saying the infrastructure investment scheme had "known problems" with corruption and debt distress.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[UNITED STATES] The United States on Friday clashed with China at the United Nations (UN) Security Council over Beijing's Belt and Road initiative, saying the infrastructure investment scheme had "known problems" with corruption and debt distress.

The US-China spat soured negotiations on a resolution on Afghanistan, forcing the council to adopt a temporary rollover of the UN mission there for six months instead of a year.

Beijing's flagship initiative, which aims to develop new trade routes through major infrastructure projects such as airports and roads, has been described by critics as Chinese expansionism.

US Acting Ambassador Jonathan Cohen accused China of demanding that the resolution highlight the Belt and Road initiative "despite its tenuous ties to Afghanistan and known problems with corruption, debt distress, environmental damage, and lack of transparency".

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Cohen bluntly accused China of holding UN negotiations hostage "by making it about Chinese national political priorities rather than the people of Afghanistan".

China shot back, with Deputy Ambassador Wu Haitao telling the council that Mr Cohen's remarks were "at variance with facts and fraught with prejudice".

"This is an initiative of economic cooperation aimed at achieving common development and prosperity. It has nothing to do with geopolitics," said Mr Wu.

The sharp exchange came as the United States and China are locked in negotiations aimed at ending a trade war that has left businesses struggling with tariffs on billions of dollars in two-way commerce.

The UN resolution on the Afghanistan mission has contained language on cooperation with the Belt and Road initiative since 2016.

The US insistence that the call for cooperation with the Chinese initiative be dropped from the resolution followed sharp criticism last year by Vice President Mike Pence who said the program had left countries drowning in debt.

The United States has sought to challenge the Chinese scheme but the initiative continues to draw support. On Monday, Italy said it would sign a memorandum of understanding to officially support the Belt and Road Initiative.

More than 123 countries have signed agreements to cooperate with China under the program, Mr Wu said.

AFP

Government & Economy

China provides subsidies to lure talent to Greater Bay Area

New Zealand mosque attack suspect charged with murder

China says willing to hold more talks with India on blacklisting Kashmir attacker

Group seeking to overthrow Kim behind North Korea embassy raid in Spain

Brazil does not see US backing OECD bid on Bolsonaro trip

US requests consultations with South Korea under trade deal

Editor's Choice

BT_20190316_NRURA16B_3726038.jpg
Mar 16, 2019
Real Estate

Fatter commissions, Cross Island Line help boost Feb condo sales

BT_20190316_INTERNET_3725937.jpg
Mar 16, 2019
Banking & Finance

Dark clouds loom for private equity in Asia-Pacific even as deal value hits new high

BT_20190313_CUTEDGE13_3722108.jpg
Mar 13, 2019
Garage

GGV Capital's Jenny Lee to speak at forum of Cutting Edge thought leaders

BT_20190316_JERAFFLES_3723354.jpg
Mar 16, 2019
The Raffles Conversation

The Accidental Restaurateur

Most Read

1 Singapore's first bitcoin trial: Quoine exchange found liable for reversing B2C2's trades
2 Thomson Medical names new CFO; appoints Peter Lim's son as director
3 Keppel Infrastructure Trust, Oxley call for trading halts pending announcements
4 DBS hires Bank of Singapore private banker
5 Singapore firms to ride out Brexit with eye on buy opportunities

Must Read

BT_20190316_VIBRUNCHP1_3724881.jpg
Mar 16, 2019
Brunch

Fat cats or top dogs: Is the Singapore CEO overpaid?

BT_20190316_NRURA16B_3726038.jpg
Mar 16, 2019
Real Estate

Fatter commissions, Cross Island Line help boost Feb condo sales

BT_20190316_SPHSA16_3726070.jpg
Mar 16, 2019
Government & Economy

Personal data of over 800,000 Singapore blood donors exposed online

BT_20190316_INTERNET_3725937.jpg
Mar 16, 2019
Banking & Finance

Dark clouds loom for private equity in Asia-Pacific even as deal value hits new high

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening