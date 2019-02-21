You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US business spending on equipment weakening

Thu, Feb 21, 2019 - 11:45 PM

doc746eu6okjoy177wu76cb_doc6uax7e0tt07xy1pti3z.jpg
New orders for key US-made capital goods unexpectedly fell in December amid declining demand for machinery and primary metals, pointing to a further slowdown in business spending on equipment that could crimp economic growth.
Bloomberg

[WASHINGTON] New orders for key US-made capital goods unexpectedly fell in December amid declining demand for machinery and primary metals, pointing to a further slowdown in business spending on equipment that could crimp economic growth.

The moderation in business investment was also underscored by another report on Thursday showing a measure of factory activity in the mid-Atlantic region contracted in February for the first time since May 2016.

The reports, together with data last week showing steep declines in retail sales in December and manufacturing output in January, strengthen the Federal Reserve's "patient" stance toward raising interest rates further this year.

Minutes of the US central bank's Jan 29-30 policy meeting published on Wednesday noted that "some risks to the downside had increased" with regard to the outlook for the economy. The Fed left interest rates unchanged at that meeting and discarded promises of "further gradual increases" in borrowing costs.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The Commerce Department said orders for non-defence capital goods excluding aircraft, a closely watched proxy for business spending plans, dropped 0.7 per cent. Data for November was revised down to show these so-called core capital goods orders falling 1.0 per cent instead of declining 0.6 per cent as previously reported.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast core capital goods orders rising 0.2 per cent in December. Core capital goods orders increased 6.1 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

Shipments of core capital goods rose 0.5 per cent in December after an unrevised 0.2 per cent drop in the prior month. Core capital goods shipments are used to calculate equipment spending in the government's gross domestic product measurement.

While the rebound in core capital goods shipments suggests continued moderate growth in business spending on equipment in the fourth quarter, the surprise drop in orders points to weakness in the months ahead.

The December report was delayed by a 35-day partial shutdown of the federal government that ended on Jan 25. The Commerce Department said the "processing and data quality were monitored throughout, and response and coverage rates were at or above normal levels for this release."

In the wake of last week's downbeat December retail sales report, economists slashed their GDP growth estimates for the fourth quarter by as much as 1.2 percentage points to as low as a 1.5 per cent annualized rate. The economy grew at a 3.4 per cent pace in the third quarter.

The economy's outlook has been clouded by fears of a sharp slowdown in global growth, especially in China and Europe, fading fiscal stimulus, trade tensions as well as uncertainty regarding Britain's departure from the European Union.

The Fed has acknowledged the softening in business spending, noting in Wednesday's minutes that "manufacturing contacts in a number of Districts indicated that such factors were causing them to delay or defer capital expenditures."

Business spending on equipment has been slowing since the second quarter of 2018, despite the White House's $1.5 trillion tax cut. Some companies including Apple used their tax windfall to buy back shares on a massive scale. A survey last month showed lower taxes had not caused companies to change hiring or investment plans.

In December, orders for machinery fell 0.4 per cent. Primary metals orders dropped 0.9 per cent. There were also decreases in orders for electrical equipment, appliances and components. Orders for computers and electronic products were unchanged.

Overall orders for durable goods, items ranging from toasters to aircraft that are meant to last three years or more, increased 1.2 per cent in December. That reflected a 3.3 per cent rise in demand for transportation equipment. Durable goods orders gained 1.0 per cent in November.

A third report on Thursday from the Labor Department showed initial claims for state unemployment benefits dropped 23,000 to a seasonally adjusted 216,000 for the week ended Feb 16.

The four-week moving average of initial claims, considered a better measure of labor market trends as it irons out week-to-week volatility, rose 4,000 to 235,750 last week, the highest level since Jan 2018. That suggested some weakening in labour market conditions.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Trade war prompts ECB fears of longer slowdown

UAE signs 20b dirhams in military contracts as Yemen war heightens scrutiny

US, China sketch outlines of deal to end trade war - sources

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

NEA calls for tender for food waste conveyance system at Tampines hawker centre

Malaysia files charges, issues arrest warrant for British aide to ex-PM Najib

Editor's Choice

BT_20190221_ANGDBS_3702490.jpg
Feb 21, 2019
Banking & Finance

DBS to merge retail equities trading into bank by year-end

BP_REIT_210219_2.jpg
Feb 21, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Reits sector gets big boost from lifting of sunset clause on tax exemption

BT_20190221_KRCAPLAND21_3702442.jpg
Feb 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand taking step back from Singapore housing sector unless price is good

Most Read

1 DBS group plans major revamp of DBS Vickers
2 DBS to merge retail equities trading into bank by year-end
3 Thai police seek to prosecute leader of anti-junta party popular with young
4 Reits sector gets big boost from lifting of sunset clause on tax exemption
5 BBR warns of 2018 loss

Must Read

BP_Chan Chun Sing _210219_53.jpg
Feb 21, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore says tighter foreign worker rules are a 'surgical' move

doc746aqnx70jkkz675db7_doc733rg6xx0a8d68e9f42.jpg
Feb 21, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Feb 21, 2019
Garage

Logistics startup Lalamove raises US$300m in Series D round to expand in Asia

Feb 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

Trading halt on Best World shares extended by up to two days

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening