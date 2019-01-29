You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US charges Huawei in technology theft, sanctions violations

Tue, Jan 29, 2019 - 6:54 AM

SL_mw_290119_18.jpg
The US Justice Department on Monday unveiled sweeping charges against Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei in two cases likely to ratchet up tensions between the two superpowers - including that of a top executive arrested in Canada on a US warrant.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[WASHINGTON] The US Justice Department on Monday unveiled sweeping charges against Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei in two cases likely to ratchet up tensions between the two superpowers - including that of a top executive arrested in Canada on a US warrant.

The department unveiled 13 charges against chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou - the daughter of the company's founder who is currently out on bail in Canada - and three affiliates related to violating US sanctions on Iran.

Her case has sparked a major crisis between Ottawa and Beijing, with Washington in the middle.

In addition, 10 US federal charges were filed against two Huawei affiliates for stealing robot technology from T-Mobile.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Both sets of charges expose Huawei's brazen and persistent actions to exploit American companies and financial institutions, and to threaten the free and fair global marketplace," said FBI Director Christopher Wray.

Meng - who was arrested at in Vancouver on December 1 at Washington's request - is expected to fight extradition to the United States, amid heavy pressure on Canada from Beijing, whose subsequent detention of two Canadians is seen as an act of retaliation for Meng's arrest.

Acting US Attorney General Matthew Whitaker said the extradition request would be sent by a January 30 deadline.

A hearing is set for February 6.

Mr Whitaker said there was nothing in the indictment that alleged Chinese government involvement in either case.

However, he added, "As I told Chinese officials in August, China must hold its citizens and Chinese companies accountable for complying with the law."

AFP

Editor's Choice

BT_20190129_LSBONUS29_3681126.jpg
Jan 29, 2019
Banking & Finance

Bank bonuses flat; but slow job market may block exit to greener pastures

SL_ng_290119_13.jpg
Jan 29, 2019
Government & Economy

Guarding the guardians of financial probity

SL_m1_290119_15.jpg
Jan 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

M1's Q4 profit down 21.4%

Most Read

1 Hot stock: Y Ventures down 21% on accounting errors for H1 2018 earnings
2 Singapore to tighten audit, valuation rules
3 OCBC eyeing forex fray for overseas travel spending
4 Temasek-backed BasisAI unpacks AI 'black box'
5 Budget 2019 expected to support vulnerable PMETs: DBS economist

Must Read

BT_20190129_LSBONUS29_3681126.jpg
Jan 29, 2019
Banking & Finance

Bank bonuses flat; but slow job market may block exit to greener pastures

SL_MOH_290119_1.jpg
Jan 29, 2019
Government & Economy

2nd major breach may further dent Singapore's data hub push

SL_ng_290119_13.jpg
Jan 29, 2019
Government & Economy

Guarding the guardians of financial probity

Jan 29, 2019
Government & Economy

More 'forceful' help expected for vulnerable PMETs: DBS economist

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening