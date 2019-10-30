You are here

US, China have come to understanding on trade relationship direction, says Kushner

Wed, Oct 30, 2019 - 12:20 AM

Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump's son-in-law, told a panel at the Future Investment Initiative conference in Riyadh that US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin "have made a fabulous deal" with Beijing.
AFP

[RIYADH] The United States and China have come to an understanding on the direction of their trade relationship after a nearly 16-month trade war, White House adviser Jared Kushner said on Tuesday.

Kushner, President Donald Trump's son-in-law, told a panel at the Future Investment Initiative conference in Riyadh that US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin "have made a fabulous deal" with Beijing.

"I think people understand the president, that he's firm, they know that he's going to make the decisions that he thinks are right, and I think ultimately that we've come to an understanding with China now on where we want to head," Mr Kushner said. 

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Government & Economy

