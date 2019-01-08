You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US, China hold more trade talks overshadowed by Kim visit

Tue, Jan 08, 2019 - 11:06 AM

BP_Kim Jong Un_080119_15.jpg
US officials entered a second day of trade talks with Chinese counterparts in Beijing on Tuesday, overshadowed by an unannounced visit from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
PHOTO: AFP

[BEIJING] US officials entered a second day of trade talks with Chinese counterparts in Beijing on Tuesday, overshadowed by an unannounced visit from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

This is the first time the two sides have met face-to-face since US President Donald Trump and President Xi Jinping agreed to a tariff truce during a meeting in Argentina on December 1.

The US delegation, led by Deputy US Trade Representative Jeffrey Gerrish and includes officials from the Treasury, Commerce, Agriculture and Energy departments, left its hotel without talking to reporters ahead of the talks.

Negotiators are seeking to resolve a number of thorny issues that have threatened an all-out trade war between the world's two biggest economies.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

These include more Chinese purchases of US goods and services to reduce a yawning trade gap, increased access to China's markets, stronger protection of intellectual property and a reduction in Beijing's subsidies to Chinese companies.

There were no details announced on the progress made on the first day of talks.

The temporary ceasefire came after the two sides imposed import duties on more than $300 billion of each other's goods.

The second day of trade negotiations coincided with an unannounced visit by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for talks with Mr Xi in Beijing, amid speculation of a second meeting between Kim and Mr Trump.

China - Pyongyang's key diplomatic ally and main source of trade - has in the past rejected the notion that it was using the North Korean issue as a bargaining chip in the US trade talks.

A separate geopolitical issue angered China on Monday when a US Navy guided-missile destroyer sailed near disputed islands in the South China Sea - a vast expanse claimed by Beijing.

China called it a violation of its sovereignty which has damaged "peace, safety and order" in the waterway.

The United States periodically sends planes and warships through the area to signal to Beijing its right under international law to pass through the waters.

AFP

Government & Economy

Japan's finance ministry says govt has taken sufficient steps to raise sales tax

Liang withdraws nomination for Federal Reserve board seat: White House

Singapore firms' payment performance dips for third straight quarter in Q4 2018

Trudeau, Trump denounce China's 'arbitrary detention' of Canadians

North Korean leader Kim on visit to China: Xinhua, KCNA

UK, European officials discussing possible Brexit delay: report

Editor's Choice

BT_20190108_LMXIPO8_3662261.jpg
Jan 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore market activity may pick up with both listings and delistings

Jan 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

Asia to be focus of several mega healthcare deals in 2019

BT_20190108_NRHIGHPOINT8_3662244.jpg
Jan 8, 2019
Real Estate

HighPoint jostles for District 9 en bloc deal

Most Read

1 EDB to go into risk-sharing venture financing
2 10 stocks that could surprise in 2019
3 President of The Law Society of Singapore, 3 others named senior counsel
4 Slight 2.5% fall seen in Singapore 2019 dividends in absence of DBS's one-off
5 AGC alleges possible misconduct by lawyer Lee Suet Fern in preparing Lee Kuan Yew's will

Must Read

BT_20190108_LMXIPO8_3662261.jpg
Jan 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore market activity may pick up with both listings and delistings

ak_sgx_0401.jpg
Jan 8, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Chew's Group, Silkroad Nickel, Swee Hong, F&N, LTC Corp

Jan 8, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore firms' payment performance dips for third straight quarter in Q4 2018

Jan 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

Asia to be focus of several mega healthcare deals in 2019

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening