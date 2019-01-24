You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US, China 'miles and miles' from trade deal: Ross

Thu, Jan 24, 2019 - 11:02 PM

doc73s0xuqlb4l71cgi29b_doc73jaldnljc48o0q0mgt.jpg
The United States and China are "miles and miles" from resolving trade issues but there is a fair chance the two countries will get a deal, US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Thursday.
AFP

[WASHINGTON] The United States and China are "miles and miles" from resolving trade issues but there is a fair chance the two countries will get a deal, US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Thursday.

A 30-member Chinese delegation plans to come to Washington next week for a round of trade talks next week, he said, as the world's two largest economies try to meet a March 1 deadline to resolve their trade disputes.

Mr Ross tried to tamp down expectations for the high-level talks.

"There is a very large group coming. There's been a lot of anticipatory work done but we're miles and miles from getting a resolution and frankly that shouldn't be too surprising," Mr Ross said in an interview with CNBC.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Trade is very complicated, there's lots and lots of issues - not just how many soybeans and how much LNG."

More important, he said, were the structural reforms that Washington believes are needed in the Chinese economy, as well as enforcement mechanisms for failure to adhere to whatever is agreed to.

US President Donald Trump has vowed to increase tariffs to 25 per cent from 10 per cent on US$200 billion worth of Chinese imports on March 2 unless China takes steps to protect US intellectual property.

Mr Trumps also wants China to end policies that force American companies to turn over technology to a Chinese partner, allow more market access for US businesses, and reduce other non-tariff barriers to American products.

China has repeatedly played down complaints about intellectual property abuses, and has rejected accusations that foreign companies face forced technology transfers.

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He will hold in-depth discussions on economic and trade issues during his visit to the United States next Wednesday and Thursday, the Chinese commerce ministry said on Thursday.

"During the upcoming high-level negotiations, both sides will continue to hold in-depth talks on various economic and trade issues of mutual concern," Gao Feng, spokesman at the commerce ministry, told reporters.

Firms in both countries are feeling the sting of US tariffs and retaliation from China. Apple Inc earlier this month rattled markets by cutting its sales outlook, blaming soft Chinese demand.

Mr Ross said the two sides were unlikely to resolve all their disputes in next week's talks.

"It's too complicated a topic, too many issues, it's not a realistic expectation," he said. "That's different from saying that we won't get to a deal. I think there's a fair chance we do get to a deal."

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Malaysia probes how Jho Low may have gained from pre-1MDB deal

ECB keeps policy unchanged but may acknowledge weak growth

Saudis make money talk in Davos bid for global rehabilitation

No-deal Brexit risk recedes as calls grow to delay the divorce

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

MAS clarifies takeover rules on general offers for dual-class shares

Editor's Choice

SL_IBIWS_240119_1.jpg
Jan 24, 2019
Real Estate

Hotel projects capturing interest of investors, developers

BT_20190124_ABCRYPTO23_3677091.jpg
Jan 24, 2019
Banking & Finance

Reminder: Crypto currencies are not legal tender

Jan 24, 2019
Companies & Markets

Catalist: to grow or to heal?

Most Read

1 Neuron Mobility unveils e-scooter built in-house; eyes Series A funding
2 SMEs need help in enterprise and tech road-mapping: SBF
3 If Hyflux has found a white knight, why are stakeholders still in distress?
4 Malaysian finance firm eyes Singapore moneylending sector
5 Banks tighten credit to bunker industry amid fraud and other risks

Must Read

SL_grabgen _240119_62.jpg
Jan 24, 2019
Transport

Singapore to streamline rules governing taxis, private-hire cars

Drew and Napier - Davinder Singh - 2_Brighter, cropped for L500.jpg
Jan 24, 2019
Government & Economy

Davinder Singh to leave Drew & Napier and set up own practice

Jan 24, 2019
Companies & Markets

Temasek's ST Telemedia acquires majority stake in cloud computing firm

Jan 24, 2019
Government & Economy

MAS clarifies takeover rules on general offers for dual-class shares

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening