You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US-China trade pact 'still close': White House

Sat, Dec 07, 2019 - 6:09 AM

nz_uschina_071219.jpg
A partial trade pact with China remains close at hand, a top White House economic aide said Friday, days before another round of US tariffs is due to take effect.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] A partial trade pact with China remains close at hand, a top White House economic aide said Friday, days before another round of US tariffs is due to take effect.

"The deal is still close," National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow told CNBC. "It is probably even a wee bit closer than when I first made that statement in November."

He described the talks underway with Beijing as "intense," adding that they occur almost daily.

Wall Street has moved up and down with officials' commentary on the chances of sealing a deal to end the trade war begun 20 months ago by President Donald Trump.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Trump on Oct 11 announced a "very substantial phase one deal" but the two sides have struggled since then to formalise any agreement in writing.

SEE ALSO

China to waive tariffs on some US soyabean, pork shipments

Mr Kudlow was guarded in discussing the tariff round due to hit around US$160 billion in Chinese imports - including popular consumer items like mobile phones - beginning Dec 15.

"There's no arbitrary deadline here," he said, adding that the ultimate decision was Mr Trump's alone.

Should the Dec 15 tariffs take effect, virtually all the merchandise the United States imports annually from China will be covered by punitive tariffs.

AFP

Government & Economy

IT vendor for schools Learnaholic and startup honestbee among 5 firms fined S$94,000 by PDPC

China to waive tariffs on some US soyabean, pork shipments

World Bank adopts US$1.5b annual China lending plan over US objections

November job growth increases by the most in 10 months; jobless rate falls back to 3.5%

Unions enter Day 2 of strikes over Macron's pension reforms

Countries eye tariffs on Internet economy

BREAKING

Dec 7, 2019 06:28 AM
Energy & Commodities

Climate crisis gatecrashes OPEC gathering

[VIENNA] The climate crisis was the unexpected guest at this week's gathering of the Opec bloc of oil producers and...

Dec 7, 2019 06:14 AM
Energy & Commodities

Oil rises sharply this week as Opec+ agrees on deeper output cuts

[NEW YORK] Oil prices rose more than 1 per cent on Friday and posted sharp weekly gains after Opec and its allies...

Dec 7, 2019 06:10 AM
Stocks

US: Stocks jump on strong November jobs data

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks surged higher on Friday following a strong US jobs report, with petroleum-linked...

Dec 7, 2019 06:05 AM
Stocks

Europe: Strong US jobs numbers, trade optimism bolster European shares

[BENGALURU] European shares closed higher on Friday, extending gains after impressive US jobs data bolstered...

Dec 6, 2019 11:05 PM
Consumer

Bayer reaches agreement to postpone more glyphosate lawsuits for settlement talks

[FRANKFURT] Germany's Bayer has agreed with plaintiffs to postpone its next two US lawsuits over the alleged cancer-...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly