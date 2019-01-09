You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US-China trade talks extended amid some signs of progress

Wed, Jan 09, 2019 - 6:31 AM

SL_USCHN_090119_1.jpg
The United States and China will continue trade talks in Beijing for an unscheduled third day, US officials said on Tuesday amid signs of progress on issues including purchases of US farm and energy commodities and increased access to China's markets.
PHOTO: AFP

[BEIJING] The United States and China will continue trade talks in Beijing for an unscheduled third day, US officials said on Tuesday amid signs of progress on issues including purchases of US farm and energy commodities and increased access to China's markets.

People familiar with the talks said the world's two largest economies were further apart on Chinese structural reforms that the Trump administration is demanding in order to stop alleged theft and forced transfer of US technology and on how to hold Beijing to its promises.

"Talks with China are going very well!" US President Donald Trump tweeted without elaborating, as talks wound down late on Tuesday evening in Beijing.

Steven Winberg, assistant secretary for Fossil Energy at the US Department of Energy, told reporters in Beijing that the talks, which began on Monday, had gone well.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"I confirm we're continuing tomorrow, yes," Mr Winberg said, declining to answer further questions.

This week's meetings are the first face-to-face talks since US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed in December to a 90-day truce in a trade war that has roiled global financial markets.

If no deal is reached by March 2, Mr Trump has said he will proceed with raising tariffs to 25 per cent from 10 per cent on US$200 billion worth of Chinese imports at a time when China's economy is slowing significantly.

A spokeswoman for the US Trade Representative's office, which is leading the US negotiating team, said talks would continue on Wednesday and "a statement will likely follow then."

The editor-in-chief of China's state-run Global Times tabloid, Hu Xijin, said on Twitter earlier that the extension of the talks, originally scheduled for two days, "sends a signal: The two sides are in serious talks and working hard to solve the disagreements between them."

SEEDS OF PROGRESS

In what is widely seen as a goodwill gesture, China on Tuesday issued long-awaited approvals for the import of five genetically modified crops, which could boost its purchases of US grains as farmers decide which crops to plant in the spring.

On Monday, Chinese importers made another large purchase of US soybeans, their third in the past month.

Increased purchases by China of US soybeans, oil, liquefied natural gas and financial services are viewed as easier to achieve than major changes to China's industrial policies aimed at transferring US technology to Chinese firms.

"Overall the talks have been constructive. Our sense is that there's good progress on the purchase piece," said one person familiar with the talks. The person added that it was more difficult to determine how to hold China to its commitments to better protect intellectual property.

Scott Kennedy, director of the Project on Chinese Business and Political Economy at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, said the two sides for the first time were discussing topics that matter most to the Trump administration. These include expanded Chinese purchases of American products, greater protections for US intellectual property, constraints on Chinese industrial policy, and enforcement and verification of follow-through by China.

"The minimum baseline for judging whether this week is a success is whether they can have an in-depth conversation on those areas," Mr Kennedy said, adding that an announcement of another round of talks would be a positive outcome.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

World Bank flags rising debt and other economic dangers

High-tech border wall plan on display at CES

US retail imports level off after China tariff avoidance rush

US carbon emissions spike in 2018 on industry, fuel demand

World Bank cuts global growth forecast amid US-China trade conflict

Trump campaign chief gave polling data to Russian

Editor's Choice

BT_20190109_PORTPIC_3663431.jpg
Jan 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Coastal Oil troubles hit Singapore banks, others with US$350m exposure

BT_20190109_ALLGREEN_3663355.jpg
Jan 9, 2019
Real Estate

RV Altitude, Fyve Derbyshire and Fourth Avenue Residences poised to kick off 2019 launches

Jan 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hi-P falls 4.66% as Maybank downgrades it to 'sell'

Most Read

1 EDB to go into risk-sharing venture financing
2 Singapore market activity may pick up with both listings and delistings
3 10 stocks that could surprise in 2019
4 President of The Law Society of Singapore, 3 others named senior counsel
5 Slight 2.5% fall seen in Singapore 2019 dividends in absence of DBS's one-off

Must Read

BT_20190109_PORTPIC_3663431.jpg
Jan 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Coastal Oil troubles hit Singapore banks, others with US$350m exposure

Jan 9, 2019
Government & Economy

Companies' bill payments worsen for 3rd straight quarter

Jan 9, 2019
Real Estate

ESR, AXA IM and sovereign fund in logistics venture

BT_20190109_ALLGREEN_3663355.jpg
Jan 9, 2019
Real Estate

RV Altitude, Fyve Derbyshire and Fourth Avenue Residences poised to kick off 2019 launches

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening