You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US Congress probes Trump's bid to host G-7 at his resort

Thu, Aug 29, 2019 - 6:46 AM

nz_donaldtrump_290830.jpg
US Democratic lawmakers announced an investigation Wednesday into Donald Trump's offer to host next year's G-7 summit at one of his golf courses, calling it the latest sign of presidential "corruption."
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] US Democratic lawmakers announced an investigation Wednesday into Donald Trump's offer to host next year's G-7 summit at one of his golf courses, calling it the latest sign of presidential "corruption."

The US leader prompted concerns about potential conflicts of interest by touting his Trump National Doral Miami club as the perfect site for the high-profile gathering of leaders of the Group of Seven advanced economies.

House Judiciary Committee chairman Jerry Nadler and Steve Cohen, who heads a constitutional subcommittee, said Trump's financial interests were "clearly shaping decisions about official US government activities."

It is just the sort of risk that the US Constitution sought to address via its provisions on prohibiting a president from personally profiting from foreign governments, they added.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Trump's proposal, they said, was "only the latest in a troubling pattern of corruption and self-dealing by the president."

They said hosting the G-7 at Doral would violate both the foreign and domestic emoluments clauses that are designed to shield a commander in chief from outside influence.

"More importantly, the Doral decision reflects perhaps the first publicly known instance in which foreign governments would be required to pay President Trump's private businesses in order to conduct business with the United States," they said.

Mr Nadler's committee and other panels are already investigating Mr Trump on a number of fronts as they examine allegations of obstruction of justice, public corruption and "other abuses of power" by the president.

The potential emoluments clause violations "are of significant interest and grave concern to the committee as it considers whether to recommend articles of impeachment," the lawmakers said.

They added that Mr Nadler will schedule hearings on the matter and request documents from the White House regarding the decision.

Mr Trump has caught flak for failing to sufficiently distance himself from his businesses, which include a luxury hotel just blocks from the White House.

He has faced two law suits, including one ongoing case launched last year by several congressional Democrats arguing that Mr Trump has been receiving benefits from foreign governments through his vast business holdings.

On Tuesday the Washington Post reported that the nation's top law official, Attorney General Bill Barr, has booked a US$30,000, 200-person holiday party at Trump's Washington hotel.

AFP

Government & Economy

New China tariffs a 'job killer,' US industry tells Trump

Argentina asks IMF to restructure debt payments: minister

Johnson gets Queen's nod to suspend Parliament

Singapore unveils intellectual property initiatives to support Asean Industry 4.0

Najib 'pivotal' in 1MDB plunder, trial hears

Thailand sees scope for more fiscal support, lower interest rate

Editor's Choice

nz_skyline_290822.jpg
Aug 29, 2019
Banking & Finance

Dowry's S$1.5b - but suitors are queueing at virtual bank altar

nz_palmoil_290819.jpg
Aug 29, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Singapore's palm-oil plays endure a sullen month

nz_construction_290823.jpg
Aug 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

Will sea change engulf developers?

Must Read

nz_palmoil_290819.jpg
Aug 29, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Singapore's palm-oil plays endure a sullen month

nz_skyline_290822.jpg
Aug 29, 2019
Banking & Finance

Dowry's S$1.5b - but suitors are queueing at virtual bank altar

BT_20190829_NAHBREXIT29_3876745.jpg
Aug 29, 2019
Government & Economy

Johnson gets Queen's nod to suspend Parliament

BT_20190829_JUBMW29_3876758.jpg
Aug 29, 2019
Transport

Find this 1 on Lazada

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly