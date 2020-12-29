US Congress set to vote on higher relief checks, US$740b defence bill

Democrats in the US Congress on Monday will try to push through pandemic relief payments of US$2,000, in an effort to increase aid for Americans that has put the lawmakers in a rare alignment with President Donald Trump.

[WASHINGTON] Democrats in the US Congress on Monday will try to push through pandemic relief payments of US$2,000, in an effort to increase aid for Americans that has put the lawmakers in a rare alignment with President Donald Trump.

The Republican president last week threatened to block a US$2.3 trillion pandemic aid and spending package if Congress did not boost stimulus payments from US$600 to US$2,000 and cut other spending.

Mr Trump backed down from his demands on Sunday as a possible government shutdown brought on by the fight with lawmakers loomed.

But Democratic lawmakers who have a majority in the House of Representatives and have long wanted US$2,000 relief checks hope to use the point of agreement with Mr Trump to advance the proposal - or at least put Republicans on record against it - in a vote on Monday.

It was unclear why Mr Trump, who leaves office on Jan 20 after losing November's election to Democratic challenger Joe Biden, retreated from his threat to block the bill and signed it.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Sign up By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions. Your feedback is important to us Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Global markets were buoyed after Mr Trump approved the package.

Wall Street's main indexes hit record highs on Monday as Mr Trump's signing of the aid bill bolstered bets on an economic recovery and drove gains in financial and energy stocks.

Voting in Congress is expected to start late in the afternoon, and to run into the evening. Lawmakers will also seek to override Mr Trump's recent veto of a US$740-billion bill setting policy for the Defense Department. If successful, that would be the first veto override of Mr Trump's presidency.

The House vote on stimulus checks will require a two-thirds majority, or more than 280 votes, meaning it would need Republican support to pass as the Democrats only have 233 seats in the chamber.

Increasing the US$600 checks to US$2,000 would cost US$464 billion, according to the Joint Committee on Taxation, which prepares cost estimates for legislation before Congress.

Asked at the end of an event in Wilmington, Delaware, whether he supported increasing the checks to US$2,000, Mr Biden replied: "Yes." However, many of Mr Trump's fellow Republicans, who control the Senate, oppose the higher relief payments, and Mr Trump may not have the influence to budge them.

Georgia Republicans Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, who face crucial Senate runoffs next month that could determine who controls the chamber, welcomed Mr Trump's move, without saying whether the payments should be increased.

"Thanks to President Trump's leadership, Covid relief is again on its way to millions of Georgia families and businesses who need it most," they said in a joint statement that echoed Mr Trump in criticising the Democrats for prioritising "wasteful, irresponsible spending over the welfare of the American people".

But Democratic US Representative Dan Kildee said during the House debate: "We would have included much larger payments in the legislation had he (Trump) spoken up sooner. But it's never too late to do the right thing."

The US Treasury Department is anticipating sending the first wave of US$600 stimulus checks to US individuals and households as early as this week, as previously planned, a senior Treasury official said on Monday.

Mr Trump played golf in Florida on Monday and has remained out of public view even as a government crisis loomed.

After signing the bill behind closed doors at his beachside club in Florida, Mr Trump sought to put the best face on his climb-down, saying he was signing it with "a strong message that makes clear to Congress that wasteful items need to be removed".

"Much more money is coming," he said in a statement, though he provided nothing to back this promise.

BITTER HOLIDAY

Americans are living through a bitter holiday season with a pandemic that has killed nearly 330,000 people in the United States and a daily death toll now well over 3,000, the highest since the pandemic began.

Unemployment benefits being paid out to about 14 million people through pandemic programmes lapsed on Saturday but will be restarted now that Mr Trump has signed the bill.

The delay, however, forced people to lose a week of some federal jobless aid that had been extended under the measure, Washington Governor Jay Inslee said, even as he and other governors in both parties welcomed the bill's signing.

The relief package extends a moratorium on evictions that was due to expire on Dec 31, refreshes support for small-business payrolls, provides funding to help schools reopen and aid for the transport industry and vaccine distribution.

It includes US$1.4 trillion in spending to fund government agencies and avert a government shutdown that would have begun on Tuesday had Mr Trump not signed the legislation.

Carroll Swayze, 65, an independent artist based in Florida, said the extension of unemployment benefits was only a temporary reprieve for people who have lost all of their income due to the pandemic. She said she had never claimed unemployment until this year, when art shows around the country where she sells her paintings were cancelled.

The Covid relief Mr Trump signed on Sunday extends only until mid-March the US$113 a week Ms Swayze gets from Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, and gives her an additional US$300 a week, also until mid-March.

"It's a desperate situation for everybody. It's not going to be enough," she said, adding that many artists were leaving their homes or facing eviction. "No one was prepared for this," she said.

REUTERS