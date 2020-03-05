You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US consumer comfort hits 10-week low

Thu, Mar 05, 2020 - 11:57 PM

doc79knfvtat1l5ozhv8b0_doc786yftva29dk9ou5lg5.jpg
Consumer confidence among Americans slid to a 10-week low as views of the buying climate dimmed amid mounting virus fears.
PHOTO:REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Consumer confidence among Americans slid to a 10-week low as views of the buying climate dimmed amid mounting virus fears.

Bloomberg's Consumer Comfort Index fell to 63 in the week ended March 1 from 63.5, data showed Thursday. The component tracking whether it's a good time to spend sank to the lowest level since June while economic views were slightly weaker.

The buying climate index has slumped 6.8 points in the last five weeks, the steepest decline over a similar period since May 2015. While the coronavirus may be souring consumer attitudes about spending, the comfort reading for personal finances showed improvement despite the rout in US stocks.

Other measures of sentiment remain elevated. The University of Michigan's index posted its second-highest reading of the expansion in February, while the Conference Board's rose to a six-month high.

Sentiment, which has been buoyant in recent months amid low unemployment, will be one metric that policy makers track as they weigh additional interest-rate cuts. The Federal Reserve's emergency rate reduction this week may help underpin confidence as concern grows about the spread of the coronavirus.

SEE ALSO

Australian consumers set to be Scrooges for Christmas, survey finds

BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

US weekly jobless claims fall

MAS sees a spike in scam calls

EU's Barnier says serious differences in UK talks but deal possible

New coronavirus infections may drop to zero by end-March in Wuhan: Govt expert

5 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 5, 2020 11:35 PM
Banking & Finance

Money markets say a BOE cut is nailed on, less so for the ECB

[LONDON] Money markets traders say the Bank of England will cut rates this month and it's just a question of how...

Mar 5, 2020 11:12 PM
Government & Economy

US weekly jobless claims fall

[WASHINGTON] The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits fell last week, suggesting the labour market...

Mar 5, 2020 11:00 PM
Government & Economy

MAS sees a spike in scam calls

THE Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has noticed a spike in fraudulent calls impersonating the regulator,...

Mar 5, 2020 10:49 PM
Stocks

US: Wall St sinks at open as coronavirus fears prompt California emergency

[NEW YORK] US stock indexes opened sharply lower on Thursday as deaths from the coronavirus rose in the United...

Mar 5, 2020 10:43 PM
Government & Economy

EU's Barnier says serious differences in UK talks but deal possible

[BRUSSELS] Britain and the European Union have "very, very serious" differences over their future relationship but...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.