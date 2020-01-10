You are here

US consumer comfort rises to 19-year high on views of economy

Fri, Jan 10, 2020 - 12:05 AM

Confidence among Americans surged to the best level since Oct 2000 on brighter views of the economy and finances, adding to signs that consumers will continue to underpin a record-long expansion.
AFP

[WASHINGTON] Confidence among Americans surged to the best level since Oct 2000 on brighter views of the economy and finances, adding to signs that consumers will continue to underpin a record-long expansion.

Bloomberg's index of consumer comfort rose 1.2 points to 65.1 in the week ended Jan 5, according to a report Thursday. All three components improved for a third week, led by the state of the economy measure rising 1.4 points to a nearly 19-year high of 69.7. The readings for personal finances and the buying climate both added at least 1 point.

The comfort index's seventh advance in eight weeks demonstrates how upbeat Americans are feeling amid cooling US trade tensions with China, record stock prices, and the lowest unemployment in a half century.

The composition of the survey showed that trend toward improvement has been broad-based, with measures for women, ages 45-54, college graduates, home owners and white Americans all at the highest levels since 2000. The category for married consumers rose to a record 74.3.

The main consumer comfort gauge has climbed 4 points in three weeks, the best such pace since Octr 2015. The advance extends its steady rebound from a nine-month low of 58 in November.

Other measures of the consumer's mood were mixed in December, with the University of Michigan index at a seven-month high and the Conference Board's gauge down a fourth time in five months.

BLOOMBERG

