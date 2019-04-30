You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US consumer confidence rose in April on brighter economic view

Tue, Apr 30, 2019 - 11:13 PM

doc755crgtse1f5jxy8cbl_doc742tkgkro7616dp8keg9.jpg
US consumer confidence rebounded in April as Americans felt more optimistic about present and future economic conditions, underscoring how a tight labour market and higher wages are underpinning attitudes amid some uncertainty.
AFP

[WASHINGTON] US consumer confidence rebounded in April as Americans felt more optimistic about present and future economic conditions, underscoring how a tight labour market and higher wages are underpinning attitudes amid some uncertainty.

The Conference Board's index climbed to 129.2, according to data from the New York-based group Tuesday that topped economist estimates in a Bloomberg survey. The gauge of views on the present situation increased to 168.3, while the expectations index climbed to 103.

The greater confidence suggests consumers are poised to keep spending, spurred by a tight labour market, record stock values and lower mortgage rates. The government's monthly jobs report Friday is also expected to show payroll gains remained steady while wages accelerated following first-quarter economic growth that exceeded projections.

The report contrasts with the University of Michigan's April sentiment gauge, which fell on weaker views of current economic conditions and expectations.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Respondents saying jobs are plentiful increased to 46.8 per cent, while those who saw jobs as hard to get fell to 13.3 per cent. That brought the labour differential - which measures the gap between those two measures - to near the highest since 2001.

Buying plans for cars, homes and major appliances all cooled.

BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

Millionaires flee their homelands as tensions rise and taxes bite

Efforts to retrain workers helping to keep workers in jobs: PM Lee

Thai Cabinet approves US$683m measures to support growth

Eurozone growth beats expectations as Italy exits recession

Japan's emperor prays for peace in first abdication in 200 years

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Editor's Choice

BT_20190430_SPCVCAIM25LGYN_3767249.jpg
Apr 30, 2019
Garage

Downturn could pare appetite of corporate venture capitalists

lwx_blumont_300419_2.jpg
Apr 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

John Soh touted Blumont as the next Rio Tinto, says remisier

BP_PRINT3_300419_6.jpg
Apr 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Challenger chief, management defend offer price, dividend payout

Most Read

1 Singapore closer to becoming Asia's debt restructuring hub
2 Combing through Hyflux's 'no haircut' plan
3 USD/SGD extreme low volatility could lead to explosive price action
4 honestbee may face tough search for buyer
5 DBS Q1 profit up 9% to S$1.65b on 'healthy business momentum', higher net interest margin

Must Read

doc7551z5ahn9k6l7fvfho_doc6xza8jxxfq9ygc48n3j.jpg
Apr 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Oxley inks deal to sell Chevron House for S$1.03b

doc7558l6syf0o11ses1p2k_doc6xza8jxxfq9ygc48n3j.jpg
Apr 30, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

lwx_temasek_300419_50.jpg
Apr 30, 2019
Government & Economy

Temasek gears up for more US deals

Apr 30, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore bank lending up 0.6% in March: MAS preliminary data

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening