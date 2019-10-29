You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US consumer confidence slips in October

Tue, Oct 29, 2019 - 11:28 PM

doc77qv37t3at2v1m6a1tw_doc6ue6r1faaxul0jkpgvt.jpg
US consumer confidence unexpectedly fell in October amid household concerns about the short-term outlook for business conditions and job prospects.
Bloomberg

[WASHINGTON] US consumer confidence unexpectedly fell in October amid household concerns about the short-term outlook for business conditions and job prospects.

The Conference Board said its consumer confidence index slipped to a reading of 125.9 this month from an upwardly revised 126.3 in September. The index was previously reported at 125.1 in September. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast it rising to 128.0 in October.

The survey's present situation measure, based on consumers' assessment of current business and labour market conditions, increased to 172.3 this month from 170.6 in September. The expectations index based on consumers' short-term outlook for income, business and labour market conditions declined to 94.9 from 96.8 last month.

"Expectations weakened slightly as consumers expressed some concerns about business conditions and job prospects," said Lynn Franco, director of economic indicators at The Conference Board. "However, confidence levels remain high and there are no indications that consumers will curtail their holiday spending."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

REUTERS

SEE ALSO

Chinese companies are scrambling to survive Trump’s blacklist

Government & Economy

UK lawmakers approve timetable for government's early election bill

Sri Lanka secures US grant for infrastructure and traffic management

UK set for third election in four years to try to break Brexit gridlock

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

North Korea rejects offer for talks over tourism site

Hong Kong's Suncity to operate Philippine casino-resort

BREAKING

Oct 29, 2019 11:02 PM
Government & Economy

UK lawmakers approve timetable for government's early election bill

[LONDON] British lawmakers approved on Tuesday the government's timetable for passing a law which calls for an early...

Oct 29, 2019 10:28 PM
Government & Economy

Sri Lanka secures US grant for infrastructure and traffic management

[COLOMBO] Sri Lanka will accept a $480 million dollar grant from the US to improve infrastructure and traffic...

Oct 29, 2019 09:56 PM
Stocks

Wall Street dips at open after mixed earnings reports

[NEW YORK] Wall Street opened slightly lower on Tuesday as investors assessed a mixed batch of earnings reports,...

Oct 29, 2019 09:31 PM
Transport

GM cuts 2019 outlook as US strike weighs on profits

[DETROIT] General Motors Co on Tuesday slashed its earnings forecast for 2019, saying that a 40-day US labour strike...

Oct 29, 2019 09:16 PM
Companies & Markets

Starhill Global Q1 DPU falls to 1.13 S cents on lower income

STARHILL Global Real Estate Investment Trust (SGReit) has registered a decline in gross revenue, net property income...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly