US consumer confidence unexpectedly drops, hits four-month low

[WASHINGTON] US consumer confidence unexpectedly fell in December to a four-month low amid surging Covid-19 cases that are spurring more states to tighten restrictions on businesses and travel.

The Conference Board index decreased to 88.6 from a downwardly revised 92.9 reading in November, according to a report from the group Tuesday. That was below all estimates in a Bloomberg survey of economists that had called for 97. The gauge of expectations rose while a measure of sentiment about current conditions fell.

BLOOMBERG