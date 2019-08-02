You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US consumer sentiment held up in July on brighter outlook

Fri, Aug 02, 2019 - 10:24 PM

doc76hn1u6h3gp1lnbtpe60_doc75dknaey26tzs3pqmn7.jpg
US consumer sentiment held steady in July near historically elevated levels while expectations improved in the later part of the month as a strong labour market helped to offset worries about slower global growth and trade tensions.
Bloomberg

[NEW YORK] US consumer sentiment held steady in July near historically elevated levels while expectations improved in the later part of the month as a strong labour market helped to offset worries about slower global growth and trade tensions.

The University of Michigan's final sentiment index held at 98.4, matching the preliminary reading and up slightly from 98.2 in June, data showed Friday. The gauge of expectations improved slightly to 90.5, the best since September, while the measure of current conditions eased somewhat to 110.7.

The mood among Americans remained stable amid low unemployment that's helping to underpin personal consumption, the biggest driver of second-quarter economic growth. But President Donald Trump's latest threat to increase tariffs on Chinese goods may weigh on sentiment, even after the Federal Reserve cut interest rates this week for the first time in a decade.

Main reading is near a 14-year high of 101.4 reached early last year.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The data follow better consumer sentiment readings elsewhere. The Conference Board's confidence measure rebounded in July to the best level in eight months while Bloomberg's weekly comfort gauge matched the best reading since 2000 on stronger views of the buying climate and personal finances.

"Economic confidence has been remarkably stable since the start of 2017, despite ongoing trade uncertainties," amid resilient personal finance views, Richard Curtin, director of the University of Michigan consumer survey, said in a statement. "A key issue is whether the recently announced tariffs on Chinese imports, covering more commonly purchased consumer items, will spark an even more cautious outlook."

Consumer expectations for inflation were little changed, with price gains over the coming year slipping to 2.6 per cent from 2.7 per cent in June. Five-year estimates firmed to 2.5 per cent after a 2.3 per cent reading in the prior month that matched a record low, an improvement that would be welcomed by Fed policy makers who have been concerned that inflation is persistently below their target.

In the past three months, confidence in government economic policies reached its highest average level since May 2002, the report said.

The final July reading was about in line with economist estimates for 98.5 in Bloomberg's survey.

A measure of buying conditions for durable goods slipped to 156 from 160 in June.

BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

US hiring slows; manufacturers cut hours for workers

Hindu nationalist group says India unlikely to accept China-led trade deal

China warns of retaliation after Trump threatens fresh tariffs

Singapore factory outlook still negative in July, despite slight uptick

Consumer and tech goods most likely to be hit by Trump's new tariffs

Thousands of Hong Kong civil servants rally, wave of protests planned

Editor's Choice

BP_REIT_020819_1.jpg
Aug 2, 2019
Banking & Finance

Reits, trusts improve governance, but some lapses draw regulator's ire

BT_20190802_KEITH_3852283.jpg
Aug 2, 2019
Government & Economy

STB chief aims to grow, anchor Mice events for the long haul

nz_nainesh_020819.jpg
Aug 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

Affirma Capital eyes Singapore buyout opportunities

Must Read

nz_honestbee_020844.jpg
Aug 2, 2019
Garage

honestbee seeks court protection for over US$180m of debt; lays off 38 staff

doc76hizvjfzyqayz9s4oe_doc75cur1v6c47qdbow92t.jpg
Aug 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

nz_ocbc_020829.jpg
Aug 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

OCBC profit for Q2 up 1% to S$1.2b; H1 dividend raised to 25 S cents per share

nz_uob_020824.jpg
Aug 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

UOB Q2 profit up 8% to S$1.17b, raises interim dividend to 55 S cents

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly