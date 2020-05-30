US consumer spending falls by 13.6% in April, a new low

Get our introductory offer at only
Washington
US CONSUMER spending suffered another month of record decline in April as the Covid-19 pandemic undercut demand, buttressing expectations that the economy could contract in the second quarter at its steepest pace since the Great Depression.
Inflation was also weak in...
