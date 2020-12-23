You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US core capital goods orders, shipments rise in November

Wed, Dec 23, 2020 - 11:33 PM

[WASHINGTON] New orders for key US-made capital goods increased for a seventh straight month in November, suggesting business investment could offset slowing consumer spending and keep the economy on a moderate growth path in the fourth quarter.

Orders for non-defence capital goods excluding aircraft, a closely watched proxy for business spending plans, rose 0.4 per cent last month. These so-called core capital goods orders jumped 1.6 per cent in October. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast core capital goods orders increasing 0.7 per cent in November. Core capital goods orders increased 0.8 per cent year-on-year in November.

The Covid-19 pandemic has shifted demand away from services like travel and hospitality towards goods. Orders last month were boosted by demand for electrical equipment, appliances and components, computers and electronic products, primary metals and machinery.

Shipments of core capital goods increased 0.4 per cent last month.

Core capital goods shipments are used to calculate equipment spending in the government's gross domestic product measurement.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

They surged 2.6 per cent in October.

Business investment on equipment rebounded strongly in the third quarter after five straight quarterly declines. Spending on equipment could help to blunt the impact of slower consumer spending on GDP growth in the fourth quarter. Consumer spending is being hampered by a resurgence in new coronavirus infections and a delay by Congress to approve another rescue package.

Growth estimates for the fourth quarter are mostly below a 5 per cent annualised rate. The economy rebounded at a record 33.4 per cent rate in the third quarter after contracting at a 31.4 per cent pace in the April-June period, the deepest since the government started keeping records in 1947.

Orders for durable goods, items ranging from toasters to aircraft that are meant to last three years or more, rose 0.9 per cent in November after advancing 1.8 per cent in October.

Durable goods orders were lifted by 1.9 per cent jump in orders for transportation equipment, which followed a 1.5 per cent advance in October. Orders for civilian aircraft fell 2.8 per cent. A rebound in likely after the government ended a 20-month grounding of Boeing's best-selling 737 MAX jets after two crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia.

Orders for motor vehicles and parts increased 2.4 per cent in November.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

US weekly jobless claims fall; consumer spending declines in November

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Thai central bank leaves key rate unchanged, lowers 2021 GDP outlook

Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai granted bail

China will lower import tariffs on 883 products from Jan 1, 2021

Malaysia in talks to secure more vaccines from Russia, Pfizer

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 23, 2020 10:46 PM
Stocks

US: Wall St opens higher as weekly jobless claims drop

[NEW YORK] Wall Street indexes opened higher on Wednesday as investors shrugged off President Donald Trump's threat...

Dec 23, 2020 10:16 PM
Government & Economy

US weekly jobless claims fall; consumer spending declines in November

[WASHINGTON] The number of Americans filing first-time claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell last week...

Dec 23, 2020 09:31 PM
Real Estate

Hong Kong sells prime residential site for US$1.5b to Wharf

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong awarded a premium residential site to Wharf Development for a higher-than-expected US$1.5...

Dec 23, 2020 09:28 PM
Companies & Markets

Eagle Hospitality Trust will not hold further EGM to vote on retaining Reit manager

EAGLE Hospitality Trust (EHT) will not hold a further extraordinary general meeting (EGM) to vote on a rights issue...

Dec 23, 2020 08:49 PM
Companies & Markets

ARA Logos looks to raise S$50m for property acquisitions

ARA Logos Logistics Trust has launched a preferential offering to raise gross proceeds of about S$50 million.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Geylang's Advance Apartment sold for S$26.5m to local consortium

Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai granted bail

Adelson's MBS casino paid price for courting China whales

Ascendas Reit to acquire new logistics property in Brisbane

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for