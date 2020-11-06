You are here

US coronavirus cases climb by record for second day in a row, up over 109,000

Fri, Nov 06, 2020 - 9:53 AM

nz_tests_061160.jpg
Coronavirus cases in the United States surged by at least 109,757 on Thursday, according to a Reuters tally, the second consecutive daily record rise as the outbreak spreads in every region.
PHOTO: AFP

[CHICAGO] Coronavirus cases in the United States surged by at least 109,757 on Thursday, according to a Reuters tally, the second consecutive daily record rise as the outbreak spreads in every region.

The tally is expected to push higher still when California's county-by-county data is...

Nov 6, 2020 10:01 AM
