US coronavirus death toll tops 100,000: Johns Hopkins

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
[WASHINGTON] The United States has now recorded more than 100,000 coronavirus-related deaths, Johns Hopkins University reported on Wednesday - a somber milestone and by far the highest total in the world.
The country reported its first death about three months ago. Since then, nearly 1.7...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes