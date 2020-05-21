You are here

US coronavirus deaths rise by 1,561 in 24 hours: tracker

Thu, May 21, 2020 - 8:55 AM

The United States recorded 1,561 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 93,406, according to the latest real-time tally Wednesday reported by Johns Hopkins University.
The country - hardest hit by the pandemic in terms of the number of fatalities - has...

