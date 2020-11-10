You are here

US Covid-19 hospitalisations surge to record of just over 59,000 patients

Tue, Nov 10, 2020 - 1:11 PM

rk_US-covidpatient_101120.jpg
There were just over 59,000 Covid-19 patients in hospitals across the United States on Monday, the country's highest number ever of in-patients being treated for the disease, as new infections at record levels for the sixth consecutive day.
PHOTO: AFP

[BENGALURU] There were just over 59,000 Covid-19 patients in hospitals across the United States on Monday, the country's highest number ever of in-patients being treated for the disease, as new infections at record levels for the sixth consecutive day.

The harsh statistics tallied by...

