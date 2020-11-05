You are here

US daily Covid-19 cases hit new record, topping 99,000: Johns Hopkins

Thu, Nov 05, 2020 - 10:32 AM

[WASHINGTON] More than 99,000 novel coronavirus cases were recorded in the United States in the past 24 hours, a new daily record, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

The country reported 99,660 new infections between 8.30pm Tuesday and 8.30pm Wednesday (0130 GMT), and 1,112...

