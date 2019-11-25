You are here

US Defence Secretary asks for navy chief's resignation: statement

Mon, Nov 25, 2019 - 7:23 AM

WH_Mark Esper_231201.jpg
US Defence Secretary Mark Esper on Sunday requested the navy chief's resignation amid a dispute over an elite Seal commando whose demotion for misconduct was reversed by President Donald Trump.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[WASHINGTON] US Defence Secretary Mark Esper on Sunday requested the navy chief's resignation amid a dispute over an elite Seal commando whose demotion for misconduct was reversed by President Donald Trump.

Mr Esper "asked for the resignation of Secretary of the Navy Richard Spencer after losing trust and confidence in him regarding his lack of candor over conversations with the White House involving the handling of Navy Seal Eddie Gallagher," the Department of Defence said in a statement.

AFP

