US delays diplomats' return to China amid concerns over Covid-19 testing, quarantine

Thu, Jul 02, 2020 - 11:58 AM

PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] The United States has postponed flights for dozens of American diplomats who had planned to return to China later this month, after failing to reach agreement with Beijing over issues including Covid-19 testing and quarantine.

Five months after the coronavirus epidemic forced...

