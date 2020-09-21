You are here

US democrats smash fundraising records after Ginsburg death

Mon, Sep 21, 2020 - 7:01 AM

Democratic donors smashed fundraising records after the death on Friday of US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, funneling more than US$90 million to candidates and progressive groups in just over 24 hours.
As Democrats and Republicans braced for a nomination fight that has upended the November presidential election, the online fundraising organisation ActBlue said grassroots donors gave US$91.4 million to Democratic candidates and causes in the 28 hours after 8pm on Friday, around the time the news of Ginsburg's death broke.

That figure, coming from 1.5 million donations, broke the all-time ActBlue records for dollars raised in one day and dollars raised in one hour, said Erin Hill, the non-profit's executive director.

Donors gave US$70.6 million on Saturday alone, and US$6.3 million in one hour on Friday night, Ms Hill said, beating the group's previous records of US$41.6 million in one day and US$4.3 million in one hour.

The death of Ginsburg so close to the Nov 3 election has energised both the Democratic base and Republican President Donald Trump's core supporters. If Trump is able to install a conservative replacement for the liberal Ginsburg, the move would cement a 6-3 conservative majority on the court.

Much of the Democratic money will be poured into key Senate races, as the party seeks to retake control of the chamber in November, and also to pressure vulnerable Republican incumbents into opposing a move by Mr Trump to install a new justice before the election.

REUTERS

