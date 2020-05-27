You are here

US Department of Justice closing insider trading probes into three senators: WSJ

Wed, May 27, 2020 - 9:44 AM

The three senators include Republicans Kelly Loeffler of Georgia and James Inhofe of Oklahoma, and Democrat Dianne Feinstein of California, the Journal reported, adding that prosecutors are alerting their defense attorneys about the closing of the probes.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] The US Department of Justice is closing probes into three US senators over stock trades made shortly before the coronavirus market turmoil, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The three senators include Republicans Kelly Loeffler of Georgia and James Inhofe of Oklahoma, and Democrat Dianne Feinstein of California, the Journal reported, adding that prosecutors are alerting their defense attorneys about the closing of the probes.

However, the DOJ's related probe into Senator Richard Burr is continuing, according to the newspaper.

Representatives for Mr Burr, the DOJ and the FBI declined to comment.

The senators were investigated over selling large amounts of stock before the coronavirus-induced market meltdown and after closed-door briefings on the outbreak this year.

REUTERS

