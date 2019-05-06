You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US destroyers sail in disputed South China Sea amid tense relations

Mon, May 06, 2019 - 1:03 PM

[WASHINGTON] The US military said two of its warships sailed near islands claimed by China in the South China Sea on Monday, a move that could anger Beijing at a time of tense relations between the world's two biggest economies.

The US guided-missile destroyers Preble and Chung Hoon traveled within 12 nautical miles of Gaven and Johnson Reefs in the Spratly Islands, a US military spokesman told Reuters.

Commander Clay Doss, a spokesman for the Seventh Fleet, said that the "innocent passage" was "to challenge excessive maritime claims and preserve access to the waterways as governed by international law."

The South China Sea is one of a growing number of flashpoints in the US-China relationship, which also include a trade war, US sanctions and Taiwan.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

On Sunday, US President Donald Trump vowed to hike tariffs on US$200 billion worth of Chinese goods this week and target hundreds of billions more soon. Shortly after, the Wall Street Journel reported that China is considering cancelling trade talks with the United States this week.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Indonesia's Q1 GDP growth slower than expected

Australian election rate cut calls grow as decision nears

Federal Reserve faces tough sell on inflation framework

For British pensioners in France, Brexit is a health concern

Australia job ads dip in April, pace of decline slows

With two tweets, Trump shatters historic calm in global markets

Editor's Choice

BP_Grab_060519_1.jpg
May 6, 2019
Garage

Grab's super app goal calls for good grasp of holding on to users

BT_20190506_VISMEC_3772889.jpg
May 6, 2019
SME

Championing SME interests 'is about doing, not talking'

BT_20190506_MRISETAN_3772952.jpg
May 6, 2019
Companies & Markets

Isetan needs more than a store refresh

Most Read

1 Jho Low's US$39m Los Angeles mansion to be put up for sale
2 Horse deaths are threatening the racing industry in the US. Is the sport obsolete?
3 Sorrell's S4 Capital sets up APAC HQ in Singapore
4 Hyflux says it could get S$400m from UAE utility group Utico
5 Cyber security eats into StarHub's profit

Must Read

AK_sgx_0605.jpg
May 6, 2019
Stocks

Singapore shares tumble amid Asian rout after Trump threatens to hike China tariffs; STI down 3.3%

May 6, 2019
Companies & Markets

Stocks to watch: Best World, 800 Super, Cordlife, Synagie

BP_DBS_060519_40.jpg
May 6, 2019
Banking & Finance

Singapore may allow virtual banks after Hong Kong move, DBS says

May 6, 2019
Companies & Markets

800 Super: Lee family makes S$0.90 per share cash offer with KKR financing

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening