You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US 'disappointed' over China's fingerpointing on trade rift

Tue, Jun 04, 2019 - 8:53 AM

lwx_us china_040619_65.jpg
The Trump administration on Monday expressed disappointment that China blames the US for the failure of trade talks between the two countries.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] The Trump administration on Monday expressed disappointment that China blames the US for the failure of trade talks between the two countries.

"It is important to note that the impetus for the discussions was China's long history of unfair trade practices," the Treasury Department and the US Trade Representative said in a joint statement. "Our negotiating positions have been consistent throughout these talks, and China back-pedaled on important elements of what the parties had agreed to."

The US is "disappointed" that the Chinese have used the ‘White Paper' and recent public statements to "pursue a blame game misrepresenting the nature and history of trade negotiations between the two countries," the joint statement continued.

The statement released by the Beijing government over the weekend with considerable fanfare asserted that President Donald Trump's decision to raise tariffs on US$200 billion of Chinese goods on May 10 was a breach of an agreement reached by Trump and President Xi Jinping.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"These acts contradicted the agreement reached by the two presidents to ease friction through consultation - and the expectations of people around the world - casting a shadow over the bilateral economic and trade consultations and world economic growth," the authors of the paper said. "The US has backtracked on its commitments in the China-US economic and trade consultations, not the other way around."

The US response said their insistence on "enforceability" stemmed from "China's history of making commitments that it fails to keep."

"President Trump is committed to taking action to address the unfair trade practices that China has engaged in for decades, which have contributed to persistent and unsustainable trade deficits, almost US$420 billion last year, and have caused severe harm to American workers, farmers, ranchers, and businesses."

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will attend the Group of 20 finance ministers' summit in Fukuoka, Japan, that begins on Friday. Chinese officials are scheduled to attend the gathering.

If he meets with the Chinese, it would be the first face-to-face talks after the two sides reached a standoff in two-year negotiations over trade last month.

Mr Trump and Mr Xi may meet at the Group of 20 summit in Japan later this month.

"Nothing is agreed until everything is agreed," Vice-Commerce Minister Wang Shouwen, who led China's working-level team in the negotiations, said in Beijing on Sunday. China does not want a trade war with the US but won't shy away from one, according to the white paper.

BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

UK retail sales drop by most on record in May: survey

Top Fed official says rate cut may be needed 'soon'

Tough at the top: girls believe female leaders suffer widespread harassment

Australian treasurer urges banks to pass on any rate cut: media

South Korea revised Q1 GDP worse than estimated earlier

Silence, suppression in China on 30th Tiananmen anniversary

Editor's Choice

lwx_singapore manu_040619_6.jpg
Jun 4, 2019
Government & Economy

Hopes dim of growth recovery in H2 as May's PMI falls below 50

BT_20190604_PGMAP31_3799894.jpg
Jun 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

Missing lawyer linked to companies with troubled episodes

lwx_liang court_040619_12.jpg
Jun 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

Liang Court deal shows quirk in CapLand strategy

Most Read

1 Purged no more: North Korean official appears at show
2 How long can Carousell go without monetisation breakthrough?
3 US Treasury 'monitoring list': The Singapore puzzle
4 US begins collecting higher tariffs on Chinese goods arriving by sea
5 Buyout price for Indofood Agri raised to 32.75 S cents per share

Must Read

lwx_singapore manu_040619_6.jpg
Jun 4, 2019
Government & Economy

Hopes dim of growth recovery in H2 as May's PMI falls below 50

BT_20190604_PGMAP31_3799894.jpg
Jun 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

Missing lawyer linked to companies with troubled episodes

BT_20190604_JLMAS4_3799833.jpg
Jun 4, 2019
Banking & Finance

Disclosure with no transparency fails as fair dealing: MAS chief

Jun 4, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Wilmar International, SPH, Tiong Seng, Clearbridge, SK Jewellery

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening