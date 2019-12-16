You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US economy ends year on modest note, IHS Markit gauges show

Mon, Dec 16, 2019 - 11:21 PM

[NEW YORK] Two surveys of US manufacturers and service companies suggested US economic growth is holding up at a modest pace at year's end, with the potential to pick up in 2020.

The IHS Markit purchasing managers' index (PMI) for factories was little changed in December at 52.5 after 52.6 the prior month, while a similar gauge for service industries rose to a five-month high of 52.2, according to preliminary figures released Monday. Readings above 50 indicate expansion.

While the survey is consistent with economic growth of about 1.5 per cent, the details indicate positive momentum for a pickup in 2020, which should keep Federal Reserve policy makers on hold, IHS Markit economist Chris Williamson said in a statement. The reports also show the US outperforming its large-economy peers, as the euro area's composite PMI registered 50.6 and Japan's was 49.8.

A separate report Monday from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York showed that manufacturers in the state are growing more upbeat, with the orders outlook gauge rising to the strongest since February.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The IHS Markit data on manufacturing have contrasted in recent months with PMI surveys released by the Institute for Supply Management, which have some different methodology. The ISM's factory PMI unexpectedly fell in November to 48.1, signalling contraction for a fourth month.

SEE ALSO

Japan factory activity shrinks for 8th month in December

The ISM factory index for December will be released Jan 3, with the services gauge out Jan 7. Final December data for the IHS Markit numbers will be out Jan 2 for manufacturing and Jan 6 for services.

BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

Canada predicts slower growth, deficit to climb in 2020

SEC permanently bars ex-Goldman banker over 1MDB bribery

Australian government to borrow A$55b in year to 2020

UK's Johnson to have law for Brexit arrangements to end by Dec 31 next year: ITV

Brazil, China finalising soymeal export protocol: Abiove

Trump popularity edges up during impeachment

BREAKING

Dec 17, 2019 07:30 AM
Consumer

French hoax costs Bloomberg 5m euros in fines

[PARIS] France's financial markets watchdog on Monday hit Bloomberg with a five million euro (S$7.6 million) fine...

Dec 17, 2019 07:09 AM
Technology

Copyright probe, raids stoke fear in Russian IT

[MOSCOW] Russia's tech community has expressed alarm over raids on web company Nginx, one of the country's biggest...

Dec 17, 2019 07:05 AM
Life & Culture

After 25 years, Mariah Carey's 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' tops US charts

[NEW YORK] A quarter-century after releasing her holiday classic that's become one of the season's love-to-hate,...

Dec 17, 2019 07:00 AM
Consumer

US lawmakers fault regulators on T-Mobile-Sprint tie-up

[WASHINGTON] US Democratic lawmakers on Monday criticised the process for approving the merger of wireless carriers...

Dec 17, 2019 06:58 AM
Banking & Finance

Investors in cryptocurrency exchange demand founder's body be exhumed

[MONTREAL] Investors in a cryptocurrency exchange who lost access to tens of millions of dollars when the website's...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly