You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US economy set to benefit from China slowdown as world suffers: Bundesbank

Tue, Jul 24, 2018 - 9:33 AM

BP_ChinaUS_240718_18.jpg
The US, the world's largest economy, imported goods worth more than US$500 billion from China last year, over three times as much as it exported to the country.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[FRANKFURT] The US would probably benefit from a sharp slowdown in China's economy even as the rest of the world suffers, according to calculations by Germany's Bundesbank.

What may seem like a counter-intuitive scenario has its roots in trade relations. The US, the world's largest economy, imported goods worth more than US$500 billion from China last year, over three times as much as it exported to the country.

The Bundesbank says lower prices in the Asian nation because of weaker growth would be a stimulus for US private consumption and investment, bolstering American output by as much as 0.2 per cent over two years. The estimate also assumes the Federal Reserve would react more strongly to a Chinese slowdown than the European Central Bank when setting monetary policy.

While prospects for the Chinese economy remain favorable overall, a steep increase in company debt and opaque financial linkages pose non-negligible risks, the German central bank said in its monthly report. Standard economic models based on expectations of a general demand shock may understate those risks, it said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

That's a concern for much of the world economy. History shows that the financial crises that follow extraordinary credit growth have a more pronounced impact on domestic investment than on private consumption. Since Chinese investment tends to draw on imports such as machinery, countries providing those goods - including Germany - may be more exposed than widely assumed.

Using an adjusted model, the Bundesbank calculates that global gross domestic product without China would be damped by 1 per cent over two years, instead of the 0.7 per cent estimate in a standard model.

The central bank cautioned that even those predictions might turn out to be too optimistic. The models assume a stable Chinese currency and don't take into account a potential deterioration in global economic confidence.

BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

China increasingly seduced by Brazilian market

Latin America trade bloc summit opens with call for integration

Police identify gunman behind Toronto shooting spree

North Korea begins dismantling rocket test site: analysts

Businesses roped in to test, develop island-wide safe drone system

UN treaty on mediation to be named after Singapore

Editor's Choice

BT_20180724_JLAUDIT24_3509096.jpg
Jul 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

Audit majors swoop in on legal eagles to lift one-stop services

BT_20180724_MRKOHDZGU_3509236.jpg
Jul 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

Koh Boon Hwee on investment themes that excite him

BP_OCBC_240718_2.jpg
Jul 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore banks step up pace of cutting, reskilling tellers

Most Read

1 Stocks to watch: Oxley, Keppel Corp, SembMarine, Chip Eng Seng, Lum Chang, SMJ International
2 Currency war erupts, threatening to ripple across global markets
3 OCBC to cut half of teller jobs in next 2 years in digital banking push; all affected staff to be retrained
4 Nikko AM offers new SGD corporate bond ETF
5 Hot stock: Venture Corp shares jump 9.1%, queried by SGX
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180724_JLAUDIT24_3509096.jpg
Jul 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

Audit majors swoop in on legal eagles to lift one-stop services

BT_20180724_MRKOHDZGU_3509236.jpg
Jul 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

Koh Boon Hwee on investment themes that excite him

BP_OCBC_240718_2.jpg
Jul 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore banks step up pace of cutting, reskilling tellers

BP_SG_240718_3.jpg
Jul 24, 2018
Technology

Tech-friendly Singapore 'a good city for urban trials'

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening