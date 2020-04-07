You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US economy will eventually reopen but with big changes: Kudlow

Tue, Apr 07, 2020 - 11:00 PM

doc7a1l7pg43ar1na6hhbq8_doc7a1kn26n0861j6g582cy.jpg
The Trump administration is aiming to reopen the US economy when the nation's top health experts give the go-ahead, but Americans' lives will be drastically different, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Tuesday.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[WASHINGTON] The Trump administration is aiming to reopen the US economy when the nation's top health experts give the go-ahead, but Americans' lives will be drastically different, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Tuesday.

Even when people in the United States return to work and school, they will likely have to stay home when they have signs of sickness, face more widespread and ongoing testing and submit to routine temperature taking, he told Politico in an interview.

"We are aware that things are going to be different," he said. "That's going to be a new feature of American life. And I don't know how quickly that gets up and going, but it's going to be very, very important because we obviously want to prevent any recurrences."

It remains unclear when the country, which remains largely shuttered amid the ongoing outbreak that has crushed the economy, will resume more normal operations as a number of states approach their potential peak number of cases amid federal guidelines to isolate until the end of April.

Health officials have called on Americans to brace for a tough week as the death toll rises, but on Tuesday said there were optimistic signs ahead that mitigation efforts were helping to contain the highly contagious and potentially lethal virus.

SEE ALSO

Saudi expects virus cases to spike up to 200,000

"It is the health people that are going to drive the medical decisions, here, the medical-related decisions," Mr Kudlow told Politico, adding that he still believes "that in the next four to eight weeks we will be able to reopen the economy and that the power of the virus will be substantially reduced and we will be able to flatten the curve." 

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Saudi expects virus cases to spike up to 200,000

EU to agree to virus bailout but not 'coronabonds'

Thailand announces 1.9t baht plan to mitigate coronavirus impact

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Japan declares coronavirus emergency, prepares ¥108t stimulus

Adult PRs with Singaporean families get one-off cash payout of S$300

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 7, 2020 10:38 PM
Government & Economy

Saudi expects virus cases to spike up to 200,000

[RIYADH] Saudi Arabia's health minister on Tuesday warned of a huge spike in coronavirus cases of up to 200,000...

Apr 7, 2020 10:04 PM
Transport

Airlines cannot afford to refund cancelled tickets: IATA

[LONDON] Global airlines cannot afford to refund cancelled flights because of the coronavirus crisis, said the head...

Apr 7, 2020 09:46 PM
Stocks

US: Wall St jumps at open on coronavirus slowdown hopes

[NEW YORK] US stocks jumped at the opening bell on Tuesday, as early signs of a slowdown in coronavirus cases in US...

Apr 7, 2020 09:20 PM
Companies & Markets

Yangzijiang's executive chairman steps down, CEO and son takes over

YANGZIJIANG Shipbuilding's executive chairman Ren Yuanlin has stepped down and made way for his son and company...

Apr 7, 2020 08:12 PM
Government & Economy

EU to agree to virus bailout but not 'coronabonds'

[BRUSSELS] EU finance ministers hope to agree a coronavirus economic rescue package for the worst-hit member states...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.