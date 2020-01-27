You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US embassy in Baghdad hit in Katyusha rocket attack

Mon, Jan 27, 2020 - 6:44 AM

rk_BaghdadUS Embassy_270120.jpg
Five Katyusha rockets were fired at the fortified Green Zone in Baghdad Sunday night, targeting the US embassy compound there, Iraq's security forces reported.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[WASHINGTON] Five Katyusha rockets were fired at the fortified Green Zone in Baghdad Sunday night, targeting the US embassy compound there, Iraq's security forces reported.

No injuries were reported but one of the rockets directly hit the embassy building itself.

Attacks against the Green Zone and the US embassy in Baghdad by Iran-linked militia groups have increased in recent months, especially after the US airstrike earlier this month that killed Iran's top commander Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the head of Iran-backed militia Kataib Hezbollah.

Outgoing Prime Minister Adil Abd al-Mahdi condemned the attack, vowing to protect the diplomatic missions in the country.

"These acts may drag the country into a battlefield, especially at a time when we started to implement the decision to withdraw foreign troops from Iraq," he said in a statement.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

BLOOMBERG

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Government & Economy

China testing HIV drug as treatment for new coronavirus

Officials confirm five US cases of coronavirus after China travel

Insolvencies at new high as UK economy takes hit from Brexit

High business costs, inefficient schemes hamper key UK sectors

Markets eye Wuhan developments amid earnings, data releases

Fed seen holding rates steadyuntil at least 2022

BREAKING

Jan 27, 2020 07:04 AM
Energy & Commodities

Saudi energy minister says confident China can contain, eradicate new coronavirus

[DUBAI] Saudi Arabia's energy minister said on Monday the kingdom was closely monitoring developments in global oil...

Jan 27, 2020 06:53 AM
Garage

WeWork inks NY office space deal with SoftBank-backed Gympass

[NEW YORK] WeWork has signed a deal to provide space to 250 employees of gym membership app company Gympass in New...

Jan 27, 2020 06:31 AM
Life & Culture

Basketball star Kobe Bryant, four others dead in helicopter crash

[NEW YORK] Kobe Bryant, who won five NBA championships with the Los Angeles Lakers and was considered one of...

Jan 27, 2020 06:07 AM
Government & Economy

China testing HIV drug as treatment for new coronavirus

[BEIJING] China is testing an HIV drug as a treatment for symptoms of the new coronavirus that is rapidly spreading...

Jan 27, 2020 05:54 AM
Government & Economy

Officials confirm five US cases of coronavirus after China travel

[NEW YORK] Five people in the United States, all of whom recently travelled from Wuhan, China, have been diagnosed...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly