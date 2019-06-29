You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US expects 25% drop in arrests on Mexico border in June

Sat, Jun 29, 2019 - 7:14 AM

[WASHINGTON] The number of migrants taken into custody at the US-Mexico border is expected to drop by 25 per cent in June, in part due to Mexican efforts to stem the flow, the acting secretary of the Department of Homeland Security said Friday.

More than 144,000 undocumented migrants were seized at the southwestern US border in May, part of a surge in recent months.

But Kevin McAleenan, the acting DHS secretary, said steps taken by Mexico - under pressure from President Donald Trump - to reduce the number of border-crossers appeared to be having an impact.

"These three weeks have demonstrated that they are, already," Mr McAleenan told reporters. "That 25 per cent decrease in June is more than we've seen in past years."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr McAleenan said the upcoming weeks will show exactly how effective the Mexican efforts have been.

"I think we're going to know, basically, by mid-July and certainly in the end of July if these efforts are sustained and having a significant impact," he said.

The acting DHS secretary said a reduction in the number of migrants crossing the border would have a positive impact on the conditions in which they are being held in the United States.

The DHS and Border Patrol have been under criticism lately over the conditions in which migrants, particularly children, are being held.

"I think we're going to see continued reduction in the numbers which will alleviate some of the capacity constraints we've had," Mr McAleenan said.

"That should present a much better situation at the border for the arriving migrants," he said.

Earlier this month, Mr Trump rattled world markets and defied his advisers by threatening tariffs on all Mexican imports unless the country cracked down more on people pouring across the border into the United States.

Mexico avoided the duties after agreeing to bolster security on the border and expand its policy of taking back migrants, most of them from violence-riven Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador, as the United States processes their asylum claims.

AFP

Government & Economy

Morocco unveils extension plan to make port Med's biggest

'It's no', France tells British PM hopefuls on renegotiating Brexit

Trade deal with EU huge boost for South American bloc

Trump prepares for 'productive' talks with Xi on trade war

US dominates Q2 global M&A as mega deals roll on

The global economy runs on parties you're not invited to

Editor's Choice

BT_20190629_THARMAN_3822062.jpg
Jun 29, 2019
Banking & Finance

Singapore to issue up to five new licences to digital banks

BT_20190629_PGAY29_3822011.jpg
Jun 29, 2019
Government & Economy

Law Society seeks review of decision that cleared lawyer of overcharging

Jun 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

Prime US Reit prices IPO at US$0.88 per unit

Most Read

1 Stars shine at World's 50 Best
2 Singtel confirms plans to 'unlock value' from loss-making digital businesses; CEO takes big pay cut
3 S-E Asia a good region to build tech, entrepreneurial ecosystem: panellists
4 Singapore government not relaxing property cooling measures for now: MAS
5 SGX restructures to pursue growth; bourse president to retire after 12 years

Must Read

BT_20190629_PG1COVER29_3821589-1.jpg
Jun 29, 2019
Brunch

Reinventing the wok

BT_20190629_THARMAN_3822062.jpg
Jun 29, 2019
Banking & Finance

Singapore to issue up to five new licences to digital banks

BT_20190629_PGAY29_3822011.jpg
Jun 29, 2019
Government & Economy

Law Society seeks review of decision that cleared lawyer of overcharging

BT_20190629_GOLD4SW8_3822009.jpg
Jun 29, 2019
Energy & Commodities

US-Iran rhetoric a side show amid global slowdown, trade talks

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening