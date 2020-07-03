You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US factory orders rebound in May

Fri, Jul 03, 2020 - 12:10 AM

[WASHINGTON] New orders for US-made goods rebounded in May, suggesting a turnaround in manufacturing, though business spending will likely contract again in the second quarter amid cheaper crude oil as the Covid-19 pandemic depressed global growth.

The Commerce Department said on Thursday factory orders increased 8.0 per cent after falling 13.5 per cent in April. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast factory orders increasing 8.9 per cent in May.

Factory orders dropped 10.3 per cent year-on-year in May. Manufacturing, which accounts for 11 per cent of US economic activity, appears to be regaining its footing, but a resurgence in coronavirus cases amid the reopening of businesses threatens the budding recovery.

The Institute for Supply Management reported on Wednesday that its measure of national factory activity jumped to a 14-month high in June.

Unfilled orders at factories nudged up 0.1 per cent in May after falling 1.5 per cent in April. Inventories at factories rose 0.2 per cent, while shipments of manufactured goods increased 3.1 per cent.

SEE ALSO

Federal Reserve's Bullard warns of a financial crisis amid pandemic: FT

Transportation equipment orders soared 82.0 per cent in May after tumbling 48.9 per cent in the prior month. Orders for motor vehicles and parts gained 28.3 per cent. Machinery orders rose 0.5 per cent. Orders for electrical equipment, appliances and components increased 1.0 per cent.

The government also reported that orders for non-defence capital goods excluding aircraft, which are seen as a measure of business spending plans on equipment, rose 1.6 per cent in May instead of increasing 2.3 per cent as reported last month.

Shipments of core capital goods, which are used to calculate business equipment spending in the GDP report, increased 1.5 per cent in May, instead of rising 1.8 per cent as previously reported. Economists expect business spending to contract in the second quarter, the fifth straight quarterly decline.

The Atlanta Federal Reserve is forecasting gross domestic product plunging at a record 36.8 per cent annualised rate in the April-June quarter. The economy contracted at a 5.0 per cent rate in the first quarter, the sharpest decline since the 2007-09 recession. 

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Hundreds arrested after European police hack crime chat network

Trump cheers US economy after June jobs surge despite virus

WP supports broad-based, inclusive economic growth: Sylvia Lim

US 'troubled' by conduct of Russia constitutional vote

US trade deficit widens as exports fall to lowest level since 2009

Vote PAP for a harder push for economic transformation, Heng Swee Keat urges

BREAKING NEWS

Jul 2, 2020 11:55 PM
Government & Economy

Hundreds arrested after European police hack crime chat network

[THE HAGUE] Police said Thursday they had arrested more than 800 people across Europe after shutting down an...

Jul 2, 2020 11:43 PM
Government & Economy

Trump cheers US economy after June jobs surge despite virus

[WASHINGTON] President Donald Trump on Thursday hailed new data showing huge jobs gains in June, but continued to...

Jul 2, 2020 11:29 PM
Government & Economy

WP supports broad-based, inclusive economic growth: Sylvia Lim

THE Workers' Party (WP) supports economic growth that is broad-based and inclusive, chairperson Sylvia Lim...

Jul 2, 2020 11:26 PM
Banking & Finance

UniCredit close to selling US$1.7b bad debt to Italy banks

[MILAN] UniCredit is close to selling bad loans with a face value of more than 1.5 billion euros (S$2.35 billion),...

Jul 2, 2020 11:04 PM
Banking & Finance

EU banks to take on Visa, Mastercard with new payments system

[LONDON] Sixteen banks from Germany, France and three other euro zone countries on Thursday said a "truly European"...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.