US FDA authorises Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use

Sat, Dec 12, 2020 - 10:46 AM

af_covax_121220.jpg
The US Food and Drug Administration said it authorised the use of Pfizer Inc's Covid-19 vaccine on Friday, with the first inoculations expected within days, marking a turning point in the United States where the pandemic has killed more than 292,000 people.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] The US Food and Drug Administration said it authorised the use of Pfizer Inc's Covid-19 vaccine on Friday, with the first inoculations expected within days, marking a turning point in the United States where the pandemic has killed more than 292,000 people.

Stay up to date with The Business Times for