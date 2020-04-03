You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US Fed balance sheet increases to record US$5.86t

Fri, Apr 03, 2020 - 6:16 AM

nz_fed_030420.jpg
The Federal Reserve's balance sheet increased to a record US$5.86 trillion this week and the central bank reported greater use of some of its newly launched liquidity facilities, all part of its efforts to keep markets functioning smoothly amid heightened volatility related to the coronavirus pandemic.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] The Federal Reserve's balance sheet increased to a record US$5.86 trillion this week and the central bank reported greater use of some of its newly launched liquidity facilities, all part of its efforts to keep markets functioning smoothly amid heightened volatility related to the coronavirus pandemic.

In the three weeks since the Fed's effort to limit the economic damage from the outbreak kicked into overdrive, the central bank's balance sheet has mushroomed by roughly US$1.5 trillion. It is now the equivalent of a quarter or more of the size of the US economy before the crisis struck, and will certainly grow larger in the weeks ahead as the Fed keeps piling on assets and the economy likely shrinks.

The central bank continued to snap up Treasury securities, mortgage bonds and other assets, according to data released on Thursday. The Fed's holdings of mortgage-backed securities increased to US$1.46 trillion from US$1.38 trillion. Treasury holdings rose to US$3.34 trillion from US$2.98 trillion.

Use of the Fed's central bank liquidity swap lines, which allow foreign central banks to exchange their local currency for dollars, rose to US$348.5 billion Wednesday from US$206.1 billion the previous week.

Loan balances for the Fed's discount window, its last resort lending program, dropped slightly to US$43.7 billion on Wednesday from US$50.8 billion a week ago.

SEE ALSO

Trump says Florida will evacuate stranded cruise ships

Loans with the Fed's primary dealer credit facility rose to US$33.1 billion Wednesday from US$27.7 billion the previous week. Use of the money market mutual fund liquidity facility increased to US$52.7 billion from US$30.6 billion the week before.

REUTERS

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 3, 2020 06:07 AM
Energy & Commodities

Oil posts biggest one-day gains after Trump touts Saudi-Russia oil deal

[NEW YORK] Crude prices posted their biggest-one day gains on record on Thursday after President Donald Trump said...

Apr 3, 2020 05:57 AM
Stocks

US: Oil jump lifts Wall St as jobless claims data surges

[NEW YORK] US stocks rallied on Thursday as hopes for a truce in the price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia and a...

Apr 2, 2020 11:58 PM
Life & Culture

Ellis Marsalis Jr, jazz pianist and music family patriarch, dies at 85

[NEW YORK] Ellis Marsalis, a pianist and educator who was the guiding force behind a late-20th-century resurgence in...

Apr 2, 2020 11:45 PM
Government & Economy

Coronavirus: US agency seeks 100,000 body bags

[WASHINGTON] The main US disaster response agency has asked the Defence Department for 100,000 body bags as the toll...

Apr 2, 2020 11:30 PM
Transport

Global air passenger demand sees steepest decline since 9/11

[GENEVA] The coronavirus pandemic sent global air passenger demand plunging 14 per cent in February, marking the...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.