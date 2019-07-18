You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US Fed sees 'modest' growth despite 'widespread' trade fears

Thu, Jul 18, 2019 - 8:37 PM

doc769vwk3l3siul8uwfql_doc6zo5hjef68hc85w6c0a.jpg
"Economic activity continued to expand at a modest pace overall from mid-May through early July," the Fed said in its regular survey of business conditions across the country.
AFP

[WASHINGTON] Fears that President Donald Trump's trade wars will harm the economy are pervasive, but for now, America keeps chugging along with steady job creation and tame inflation, the Federal Reserve reported Wednesday.

Worries about the trade outlook are likely to weigh on the Fed's thinking later this month, when it is overwhelmingly expected to cut interest rates for the first time in a decade.

"Economic activity continued to expand at a modest pace overall from mid-May through early July," the Fed said in its regular survey of business conditions across the country.

While the outlook for the coming months is "generally positive," the survey conducted in advance of the policy meeting found "widespread concerns" about possible harm caused by "trade-related uncertainty."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The United States is now in its 11th year of economic expansion, a record, and the report showed few signs a recession is on the horizon.

But Fed Chair Jerome Powell has cited a weakening global economy as an important reason some central bankers see a stronger case for easing monetary policy - even with unemployment near 50-year lows and Wall Street hovering at records.

Washington and Beijing have been working this month to jump-start negotiations that stalled in May, but US officials warn progress to end the year-long battle with China is not guaranteed.

Flooded-out farms, also battered in the trade war, suffered declining output after unusually heavy rainfall, and oil-and-gas production fell, according to the survey of business activity in the Fed's 12 regions.

"I have been farming for 48 years and this is the worst spring/summer planting season we have experienced," said a contact of the Chicago Federal Reserve Bank.

Meanwhile, vehicle sales and home building were flat, while transportation began to weaken in some areas.

The exceptionally tight supply of workers has continued to drive up wages - with some business contacts forced to resort to "significant increases" for entry-level employees.

And some employers worried about their ability to secure visas for foreign-born employees, which also could hurt job growth.

But companies said they were hard-pressed to pass on the higher costs of labor and inputs because of "brisk competition." As a result, inflation was "stable to down slightly" from a prior report.

Tariffs and trade policy were "major issues" for manufacturers in the Boston region and were holding down business investment in the Philadelphia district, the report said.

Economic growth was flat in the Cleveland and Chicago Fed regions and activity slowed in the New York area. But there were broad gains in tourism, which benefitted the Atlanta and Richmond areas in particular.

The Fed reported earlier this month that the US manufacturing sector had entered a recession after two quarters of declining output, which was reflected in the survey, where manufacturers in several districts reported weakness.

In the report, a manufacturer in the Boston region said it had moved an assembly line to Germany to manufacture goods made from Chinese-made components because this allowed it to avoid tariffs on Chinese imports.

In the Cleveland region, home to a major US industrial base, manufacturers told the Fed that "broader economic forces" were causing a slowdown in addition to trade difficulties.

Overbuilt inventories in 2017 and 2018, slowing global demand, bad weather and other factors also weighed on the sector.

AFP

Government & Economy

Thirty feared killed in arson attack on Japanese animation studio

Malaysian police say political leader behind gay sex tape allegations

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Indonesia central bank makes first rate cut in almost 2 years

Australia jobless rate stuck at 5.2%, signals more work for its central bank

Canada is EU's 'closest transatlantic partner': EC chief

Editor's Choice

nz_cbd_180733.jpg
Jul 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

STI stocks expected to hand out 7.9% more in dividends for 2019

nz_ NODX_180725.jpg
Jul 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Tokyo-Seoul dispute will add to S'pore exporters' woes

nz_ SGX_180726.jpg
Jul 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

The future's bright for SGX's rubber derivatives

Most Read

1 Singapore Shopping Centre on en bloc market with S$255m reserve price
2 Prudential sues former top agency manager for up to S$2.5b over alleged poaching of 244 agents
3 Stratech's Chew family is owner of Belmont GCB put up for auction
4 New tripartite initiative to help Singapore firms hire persons with disabilities
5 Prudential Singapore sues former top manager for up to S$2.5b

Must Read

prudential peter tan.jpg
Jul 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Defence lawyers question estimated losses from departure of Prudential agents

doc769tcapvqoo1jlilyn6y_doc768rrnqc7w21lpj01cwo.jpg
Jul 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jul 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

SembMarine shares jump 7.9% on heavy volume, sparking SGX query

yves bouvier.jpg
Jul 18, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore 'Fort Knox' said to be up for sale as Swiss owner fights Russian tycoon

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly