You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US federal judge blocks use of some funds for border wall

Sat, Jun 29, 2019 - 10:16 AM

[WASHINGTON] A US federal judge on Friday blocked the Trump administration's use of US$1 billion in funds to construct a wall along the southern border with Mexico, but declined to issue a permanent injunction.

The Trump administration has sought to build a wall along the US-Mexico border, but has so far proven unsuccessful at receiving congressional approval to do so.

In February, the Trump administration declared a national emergency to reprogram US$6.7 billion in funds that Congress had allocated for other purposes to build the wall, which states and groups, including California, had challenged.

US District Court Judge Haywood Gilliam in Oakland, California said the use of the funds for the wall for "border barrier construction" in two areas "is unlawful."

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Government & Economy

Trump says open to meeting North Korea's Kim at DMZ

Trump says open to meeting North Korea's Kim at DMZ

US expects 25% drop in arrests on Mexico border in June

Morocco unveils extension plan to make its port Mediterranean's biggest

'It's no', France tells British PM hopefuls on renegotiating Brexit

Trade deal with EU huge boost for South American bloc

Editor's Choice

BT_20190629_THARMAN_3822062.jpg
Jun 29, 2019
Banking & Finance

Singapore to issue up to five new licences to digital banks

BT_20190629_PGAY29_3822011.jpg
Jun 29, 2019
Government & Economy

Law Society seeks review of decision that cleared lawyer of overcharging

Jun 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

Prime US Reit prices IPO at US$0.88 per unit

Most Read

1 Singtel confirms plans to 'unlock value' from loss-making digital businesses; CEO takes big pay cut
2 S-E Asia a good region to build tech, entrepreneurial ecosystem: panellists
3 Singapore government not relaxing property cooling measures for now: MAS
4 Prime US Reit prices IPO at US$0.88 per unit in downsized deal
5 SGX restructures to pursue growth; bourse president to retire after 12 years

Must Read

BT_20190629_PG1COVER29_3821589-1.jpg
Jun 29, 2019
Brunch

Reinventing the wok

BT_20190629_THARMAN_3822062.jpg
Jun 29, 2019
Banking & Finance

Singapore to issue up to five new licences to digital banks

BT_20190629_PGAY29_3822011.jpg
Jun 29, 2019
Government & Economy

Law Society seeks review of decision that cleared lawyer of overcharging

BT_20190629_GOLD4SW8_3822009.jpg
Jun 29, 2019
Energy & Commodities

US-Iran rhetoric a side show amid global slowdown, trade talks

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening