You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US Fed's Powell seeks to reassure markets, assert independence

Sat, Jan 05, 2019 - 6:16 AM

[WASHINGTON] US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell tried to reassure financial markets on Friday that rising interest rates were not locked in and reasserted the central bank's independence, saying he would not resign even if President Donald Trump asked him to.

Mr Trump named Mr Powell to the helm of the Fed at the start of the year but has been a frequent and vocal critic, blaming Mr Powell and the Fed for raising rates which he says pose a threat to his economic agenda - an unprecedented public berating that breaks with recent norms.

Asked at an economic conference in Atlanta if he would step down should Mr Trump request his resignation, Mr Powell said, "No."

He said he had not heard directly from Mr Trump despite the president's many recent Twitter outbursts and Mr Powell repeated that the institution remained outside political considerations.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"People should know the Fed has a very strong culture around non-political activity and we are committed to achieving the goals the law gives us in a completely non-political way based on the best thinking," Mr Powell said.

US and global stock markets have tumbled in recent weeks and 2018 was Wall Street's worst year since the global financial crisis amid worries about the slowing world economy, trade tensions and rising interest rates.

And Mr Trump's attacks added to the jitters, since it could cause the Fed to tighten policy just to prove its independence.

'NO PRE-SET PATH' 

But Mr Powell once again stressed that the Fed had no "pre-set" plan for interest rates and would bide its time to see how the economy evolves.

The Fed's policy committee raised the benchmark lending rate four times last year but signaled last month it expected only two increases this year, rather than three.

There is "no pre-set path for policy and particularly with the muted inflation themes coming in we will be patient as we see how the economy evolves," Mr Powell said.

And the Fed is "prepared to adjust policy quickly and flexibly" to support the economy, he added.

Mr Powell remained upbeat about US economic prospects in the near future, pointing to the strong data - including a blockbuster jobs report for December released Friday - but noted financial markets were worried about a slowdown in the US and Chinese economies.

The sharp decline in manufacturing sentiment in December prompted Wall Street to drop sharply on Thursday but it recovered most of that lost ground before midday on Friday following the big jump in job creation and after Powell's reassuring comments.

He also said the 3.2 per cent jump in wages in 2018 did not set off alarm bells for inflation, reinforcing the clear signal that policymakers were in no hurry to clamp down on rising prices.

"We're listening carefully...to the message that markets are sending and we'll be taking those downside risks into account as we make policy going forward," he said.

AFP

Editor's Choice

BT_20190105_JLWRAP1_3660222.jpg
Jan 5, 2019
BT Outlook 2019
Banking & Finance

Banks partner fintechs in quest for digital dominance

BT_20190105_FRONT5F_3660449-1.jpg
Jan 5, 2019
Brunch

Scrapping retirement: the case for tapping the senior workforce

BT_20190105_YOTENDER5_3660017.jpg
Jan 5, 2019
Real Estate

Flynn Park, Choon Kim House have second go at en bloc sale

Most Read

1 Manhattan home prices fall under US$1m for the first time since 2015
2 Dairy Farm hikes price to S$1.84b in push for 80% owner sign-up
3 Tesla's Musk says Singapore government has been ‘unwelcome'
4 Singapore Reits start the year well, 'likely to continue to shine'
5 Siblings owning 2 units file objections to City Towers sale

Must Read

BT_20190105_FRONT5F_3660449-1.jpg
Jan 5, 2019
Brunch

Scrapping retirement: the case for tapping the senior workforce

BT_20190105_JLWRAP1_3660222.jpg
Jan 5, 2019
BT Outlook 2019
Banking & Finance

Banks partner fintechs in quest for digital dominance

BT_20190105_RRMERGER5_3660367.jpg
Jan 5, 2019
Banking & Finance

Global M&A value up in 2018, but deal count down for the first time since 2010: report

BT_20190105_MRARA5_3660652.jpg
Jan 5, 2019
Real Estate

ARA, Chelsfield acquire Manulife Centre in Singapore for S$555.5m

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening