You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US goods trade deficit declines to smallest in three years

Mon, Dec 30, 2019 - 11:14 PM

file781aoglknzrxlyuu2ot.jpg
The further narrowing of the US trade deficit will help give a boost to growth in the fourth quarter.
AFP

[WASHINGTON] The US merchandise-trade deficit unexpectedly narrowed for a third month in November to the smallest shortfall in three years as exports increased and imports declined, the latest sign that economic growth is holding up at the end of the year.

The gap decreased to US$63.2 billion from US$66.8 billion the prior month, according to Commerce Department data released Monday that compared with forecasts for a widening to US$68.7 billion. Exports rose 0.7 per cent while imports dropped 1.3 per cent.

The further narrowing of the trade deficit will help give a boost to growth in the fourth quarter. Imports were a slight drag on gross domestic product growth in the two prior periods, while exports of goods provided a slight tailwind in the third quarter after weighing in the prior three-month period.

The report comes after the US and China agreed this month to the first phase of a trade agreement in which Washington will ease tariffs, and at least temporarily calm fears of an escalating trade war between the world's two largest economies. Chinese Vice Premier Liu He is set to lead a delegation to Washington Saturday to sign the deal, the South China Morning Post reported Monday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Exports got a boost from a 3.4 per cent increase for automotive products and 2.6 per cent gain for consumer goods, while imports decreased across industrial supplies, consumer products and capital goods.

SEE ALSO

Nissan orders drastic spending cuts to stem profit slide and 'conserve every yen' -sources

The report also showed retail inventories dropped 0.7 per cent in the month as wholesale inventories were little changed. Analysts look to these numbers to adjust estimates for economic growth during the quarter.

Exports and imports of goods account for about three-fourths of America's total trade; the US typically runs a deficit in merchandise and a surplus in services.

Monday's figures cover goods only. Commerce will release full international trade data on Jan 7, including services and more details on merchandise shipments.

BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

North Korea's Kim urges 'positive and offensive' security measures ahead of nuclear talks deadline

China's Liu He to sign Phase 1 trade deal in US

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

South Korea finance minister expects Dec exports to drop significantly less than recent months

Hong Kong to end 2019 with multiple protests; big march planned for Jan 1

China's 2019 retail sales to rise 8%: report

BREAKING

Dec 30, 2019 11:05 PM
Stocks

US: Wall Street holds near record levels in thin holiday trading

[NEW YORK] US stocks opened flat on Monday, holding near all-time highs, with the S&P 500 on course for its best...

Dec 30, 2019 10:49 PM
Companies & Markets

Moya unit signs agreement to buy Indonesian water treatment player for S$24.7m

MOYA Indonesia Holdings, a wholly owned unit of Catalist-listed Moya Asia, has inked a conditional agreement to...

Dec 30, 2019 10:42 PM
Government & Economy

North Korea's Kim urges 'positive and offensive' security measures ahead of nuclear talks deadline

[SEOUL] North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called for "positive and offensive measures" to ensure the country's...

Dec 30, 2019 10:31 PM
Companies & Markets

Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail Trust to divest Pejaten Village and Binjai Supermall

THE manager of Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail Trust (LMIRT) has inked conditional agreements to divest two properties...

Dec 30, 2019 10:14 PM
Life & Culture

Greta's father says activism makes her happy: interview

[STOCKHOLM] Svante Thunberg, father of eco-warrior Greta Thunberg, thinks his daughter is happier being an activist...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly