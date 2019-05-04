You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US: Green New Deal could help an industry once leery of renewables

Sat, May 04, 2019 - 12:24 PM

lwx_Alexandria_040519_79.jpg
An industry that didn't exactly champion the rise of renewables may be a surprising beneficiary of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's Green New Deal: utilities.
PHOTO: AFP

[NEW YORK] An industry that didn't exactly champion the rise of renewables may be a surprising beneficiary of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's Green New Deal: utilities.

The plan pressed by the freshman congresswoman from the Bronx aims to rid America's power grids of carbon emissions. That could help speed up existing trends in the sector, including coal retirements and the increasing deployment of renewables, CreditSights Inc analysts wrote in a note Friday.

Utilities including Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Energy and NextEra Energy Inc are increasingly looking to own wind and solar assets that are now among the cheapest electrical sources. That's a stark change from the early days of renewables, when expensive projects were mandated by several states, and many utilities were reluctant to buy their production.

Ownership of wind and solar farms is "great for utility credit quality" because it allows these companies to earn a fixed return on the assets, according to the analysts led by Andy DeVries.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The Green New Deal's promotion of electric vehicles is another perk for utilities, Mr DeVries wrote, because "increased EV ownership leads to obviously higher electric deliveries and related investment in the grid."

There could be a drawback as well for utilities if subsidies for homeowners with residential solar are revived. Utilities have "had significant success lowering the price" that homeowners got for selling rooftop power to the grid, according to the CreditSights note.

The Green New Deal itself is facing an uphill push in Congress. Not all Democrats are on board with the entirety of the ambitious plan, and some analysts say its breadth has made it an easy target for political opponents.

BLOOMBERG

Editor's Choice

BT_20190504_AGS44_3772276.jpg
May 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sorrell's S4 Capital sets up APAC HQ in Singapore

lwx_uob_040519_1.jpg
May 4, 2019
Banking & Finance

UOB says Singapore home loans flat, with growth coming from region

lwx_starhub_040519_13.jpg
May 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

Cyber security eats into StarHub's profit

Most Read

1 honestbee fired CEO Joel Sng, says report; startup to make statement today
2 honestbee CEO Joel Sng steps down, LG scion Brian Koo to be interim CEO
3 honestbee CEO replaced; firm said to be sticking to habitat growth
4 'Buyer the bigger beneficiary' in Oxley's S$1.03b sale of Chevron House: DBS analysts
5 Firms paying dividends quarterly offer better returns: SGX data

Must Read

BT_20190504_PG1_BLURB_3771276.jpg
May 4, 2019
Brunch

Is Asia giving back enough?

BT_20190504_AGS44_3772276.jpg
May 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sorrell's S4 Capital sets up APAC HQ in Singapore

lwx_uob_040519_1.jpg
May 4, 2019
Banking & Finance

UOB says Singapore home loans flat, with growth coming from region

May 4, 2019
Real Estate

Overseas commercial and industrial assets, data centres, student housing on radar of Singapore investors: CBRE

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening