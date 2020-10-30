You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US growth in Q3 highest in decades

But output is still lower than in Q4 2019 and is fizzling out; layoffs persist, and numbers on aid schemes are up
Fri, Oct 30, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20201030_NAHGDP30_4305227.jpg
The US government's rescue package provided a lifeline for many businesses and the unemployed, juicing up consumer spending, which on its own powered the surge in GDP.
PHOTO: AFP

Washington

THE US economy grew at an unrivalled pace in the third quarter as the government poured out more than US$3 trillion in pandemic relief measures, which fuelled consumer spending.

But observers say the deep scars from the Covid-19 recession could take a year or more to heal.

Gross domestic product (GDP) rebounded at a 33.1 per cent annualised rate last quarter, the US Commerce Department said in its advance estimate on Thursday.

The fastest pace since the government started keeping records in 1947, it followed a historic shrinkage rate of 31.4 per cent in the second quarter.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The GDP report, one of the last major economic scorecards before next week's presidential election, will do little to mitigate the human tragedy inflicted by the coronavirus pandemic, with tens of millions Americans still unemployed and more than 222,000 dead.

With five days remaining to Election Day, President Donald Trump, trailing in most national opinion polls, will probably seize on the stunning rebound in GDP as a sign of recovery.

But US output remains below its level in the fourth quarter of 2019, a fact which his Democratic challenger Joe Biden is almost certain to highlight, along with signs that the growth spurt is fast petering out.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast that the economy would expand at a 31 per cent rate in the July-September quarter.

The economy had slipped into recession in February.

The government's rescue package provided a lifeline for many businesses and the unemployed, juicing up consumer spending, which on its own powered the surge in GDP.

But government funding has been depleted, with no deal in sight for another round of relief.

New Covid-19 cases are spiralling across the country, forcing restrictions on businesses like restaurants and bars.

Just over half of the 22.2 million jobs lost during the pandemic have been recouped, and layoffs persist.

Applications for US state unemployment benefits fell more than forecast last week, suggesting that the labour market remains on the path of gradual improvement - while still far from its pre-pandemic health.

Initial jobless claims in regular state programmes totalled 751,000 in the week ended Oct 24, down 40,000 from the prior week, Labor Department data showed on Thursday.

On an unadjusted basis, the figure decreased by a little more than 28,000.

Continuing claims - the total pool of Americans on ongoing state unemployment benefits - decreased 709,000 to 7.76 million in the week ended Oct 17.

Continuing claims have fallen for five straight weeks.

Still, the number of Americans on emergency assistance programmes rose as many unemployed exhausted their regular state benefits. REUTERS, BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Singapore's Q3 total employment contraction slows, but retrenchments continue: MOM

Singapore firms pessimistic about next six months, but less than before: surveys

Japan household spending seen tumbling y-o-y as pandemic lingers: poll

Singapore's Accounting Standards Council to get new chairman and member

Bank lending in Sept down for seventh straight session: MAS data

Canada judge sides with Huawei CFO on some claims

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 30, 2020 03:04 PM
Transport

Air France-KLM slashes year-end capacity on pandemic surge

[PARIS] Air France-KLM will drastically slash its schedule this quarter as European governments implement tough new...

Oct 30, 2020 02:59 PM
Life & Culture

Football: Wolves boss Nuno wants better pay-per-view solution

[BENGALURU] Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Nuno Espirito Santo has called on the Premier League to ditch its...

Oct 30, 2020 02:42 PM
Garage

Chinese fintech raises US$2.4b ahead of US listing

[BEIJING] Financial technology firm Lufax has raised US$2.4 billion ahead of its Wall Street debut Friday, a report...

Oct 30, 2020 02:41 PM
Transport

Berlin's US$7b airport finally opens in the depths of a crisis

[BERLIN] Berlin's new airport will finally welcome passengers after an eight-year delay, opening its doors just as...

Oct 30, 2020 02:28 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore's Q3 total employment contraction slows, but retrenchments continue: MOM

SINGAPORE'S total unemployment contracted at a slower pace in the third quarer of 2020, with resident employment...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Robinsons Singapore throws in the towel after 162 years

Hot stock: Keppel rises 5.4% on return to profitability

Stocks to watch: Keppel, Nanofilm, Sheng Siong, ESR-Reit, Japfa, ART

Times are bad, putt golf membership prices are teeing off

Sabana Reit renews 58% of leases expiring in 2020

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for