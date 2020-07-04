You are here

US heads into Independence Day besieged by virus, Europe reopens

Sat, Jul 04, 2020 - 10:15 AM

Another record number of coronavirus cases overshadowed the start of America's Independence Day weekend on Friday as the surge in infections prompted Britain to blacklist travellers from the US, intensifying its isolation.
