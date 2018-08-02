You are here

US hiring surges in July: survey

Thu, Aug 02, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20180802_JOBS_3519719.jpg
ADP said the private sector added 219,000 new jobs, the most since February.
PHOTO: AFP

Washington

US private firms hired at a torrid pace in July, far faster than economists expected, payrolls firm ADP said on Wednesday, which could point to another dip in the unemployment rate.

ADP's monthly survey showed nearly every industry had gains, and the US tariffs battle with key trading partners has yet to have a major impact on jobs.

Coming on the day the Federal Reserve is due to announce its latest interest rate decision, the survey shows the American labour market remains strong, which could be a signal that wages will accelerate as well, fanning inflation.

The Fed is not expected to raise the benchmark lending rate again until September, but will watch wages and inflation closely to determine if it should be more aggressive about letting steam out of the economy. The central bank is expected to hike twice more this year.

ADP said the private sector added 219,000 new jobs, the most since February and surpassing the 175,000 consensus forecast among economists.

"The labor market is on a roll with no signs of a slowdown in sight," said Ahu Yildirmaz, vice-president and co-head of the ADP Research Institute. "Nearly every industry posted strong gains and small business hiring picked up."

The dominant US services sector led the way, adding 177,000 new jobs, with healthcare and leisure/hospitality accounting for the bulk of the gains.

The goods producing sector hired 42,000 in the month, including 23,000 in manufacturing.

The ADP report is closely scrutinised as it comes ahead of Friday's all-important government jobs report, although the two reports are not always in line. AFP

